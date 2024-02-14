Larsa Pippen's Dating History: From Scottie Pippen, Tristan Thompson to Marcus Jordan

American reality TV star, model, and socialite, Larsa Pippen, born on July 6, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents of Assyrian descent, catapulted to fame as the better half of NBA sensation, Scottie Pippen.

The couple share four children. Larsa's charismatic aura has been awarded onscreen presence on eminent reality TV shows like "The Real Housewives of Miami" and "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

Notably, her private life, inclusive of her high-profile relationships and her disunion with Scottie Pippen in December 2021, has garnered intense public scrutiny.

An entrepreneur at heart, Larsa thrust herself into the realms of fashion and jewelry, inaugurating her premium jewelry line, Larsa Marie, in August 2020.

Since her lengthy marital relationship ended, she has ventured into dating, drawing links to renowned personalities such as rapper Future and basketball star Malik Beasley.

Beyond her glamorous lifestyle, Larsa impresses with her fluency in Syriac-Aramaic, Arabic, and Spanish languages.

Scottie Pippen(July 1997 - November 2018)

In 1997, when Larsa was 23 and Scottie was 32, they tied the knot. At that point, Scottie had achieved his fifth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls and was in the pinnacle of his basketball profession.

Together, Scottie and Larsa enlarged their family and became parents to four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. Apart from them, Scottie fathered four more children from various relationships.

Advertisement

The couple decided to go their separate ways and filed for divorce in 2016. Nonetheless, in 2017, they took a step back, appeared together again, and began to mend their relationship.

Despite their reconciliation efforts, Larsa felt the need to file for divorce once again in 2018 due to 'irreconcilable differences'.

The finality came in December 2021 when their divorce was officially settled. Today, they concentrate primarily on providing effective co-parenting to their remaining minor kids.

During the first episode of the Real Housewives of Miami's fourth season, Larsa decided to give insights into her marital journey.

She openly discussed the downfall of her marriage and her decision to put the house, where they lived as a family with their children, up for sale.

ALSO READ: Real REASON Why Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Broke up revealed: Did Michael Jordan influence their split?

Future(May 2015 - January 2016)

In 2015, amid her initial break from Scottie, Larsa had a brief encounter with the rapper known for "Mask Off." Although rumors circulated hinting at Larsa's infidelity with Future while still married to Scottie, she vehemently denied them.

Larsa insisted that she fully committed to Scottie and their family during their two-decade-long marriage.

In an interview, she clarified the nature of her relationship with Future. She pointed out that he supported her during a challenging phase in her life.

However, she never intended for their relationship to progress beyond a casual level. She characterized their connection as informal and not serious.

Larsa attributed her separation from Scottie to change over time, as she shared in a tweet in April 2020, according to TMZ Sports.

She suggested that people find it difficult to sustain long-term relationships even for a week therefore, a relationship spanning over years can seem unimaginable. She stressed that infidelity was not the cause of their divorce.

Tristan Thompson ( August 2016-September 2016)

During her first separation, Larsa embarked on a brief romance with NBA star Tristan Thompson, pre-dating his involvement with Khloé Kardashian.

Larsa revealed on the Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020 that she was involved with Tristan before Khloé or any of the Kardashians knew him.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she invited him to LA and introduced him to the Kardashians at a party hosted by Kim.

Larsa claimed that Thompson and Kardashian started dating shortly after their meeting. "About a week or perhaps 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé," she expounded.

Yet, Larsa was unbothered, expressing her laissez-faire attitude towards relationships. She maintained that she doesn't pursue what isn't meant for her and doesn't believe in controlling a man's actions.

If they wish to be with others, she gives them the freedom to do so, as she's content being on her own.

Eric Moreland ( September 2018- March 2019)

From September 2018 to March 2019, Eric Moreland and Larsa Pippen were in a relationship, exchanging flirtatious comments on each other's Instagram posts.

They also celebrated Larsa's 45th birthday together in June of that year.

ALSO READ: ‘Five times a night’: Larsa Pippen suggests Marcus Jordan is better in bed than Scottie Pippen with revealing confession

Malik Beasley ( November 2020- March 2021)

In late 2020, Larsa embarked on a brief but drama-laden relationship with Malik Beasley, a former player for the Utah Jazz.

While out shopping together in November 2020, photographers captured Larsa and Beasley, hand in hand. The photos left Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, flabbergasted.

"I'm just as blindsided as the rest of you. This is crazy," Yao posted on Instagram, implying she didn't know her husband.

The next month, Larsa took to Twitter insisting that Beasley had already separated from his wife when they started dating. Yao, however, hit back, suggesting that Larsa wasn't being truthful.

"We discussed this. It was no secret. Many people are in the middle of leaving their marriages. I've been there. As long as you're honest with me, I'll believe you," Larsa stated, referring to her relationship with Beasley.

After four months together, Larsa and Beasley called it quits. A source reported to us that the separation was due in part to the challenges of a long-distance relationship but they remain in touch and are still friends.

Marcus Jordan( 2023 - February 2024 )

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, embarked on a romantic relationship that lasted over a year before they mutually agreed to part ways.

Advertisement

The rumors of their courtship began to swirl when spectators saw them enjoying lunch in Miami in September 2022. This speculation was substantiated when they were both spotted at the Rolling Loud music festival shortly after.

In December 2022, Marcus accompanied Larsa to the season 5 premiere party of the Real Housewives of Miami, as revealed by pictures that the Daily Mail published.

The following month they were seen kissing in Miami, providing more credibility to the notion of their relationship.

A source confirmed that the couple were happy and in a romantic relationship.

Larsa was trying to keep the relationship under wraps and not make it into a spectacle. They met up several times a week.

The couple officially declared their affection for one another on Valentine's Day 2023 through heartfelt Instagram posts. Marcus posted a picture of Larsa holding two bulky bouquets.

On the season 5 reunion of RHOM aired in March 2023, Larsa disclosed she would happily adopt Jordan as her surname if she married Marcus.

In a June 2023 episode of their podcast Separation Anxiety with Larsa and Marcus, they reminisced about the initial days of their relationship.

Larsa revealed her attempts to keep her association with Marcus hidden, she even saved his contact under a pseudonym: Marc Jacobs.

Also, Marcus expressed the shock his family experienced when they found out about his relationship with Larsa. He mentioned that it might have caught some family members off-guard.

A month later, when TMZ questioned Michael Jordan about his acceptance of Marcus' relationship, he responded with laughter and a simple "No!"

Larsa expressed her mortification and shock at the comment, but Marcus reassured her, stating it was a joke.

The romantic bond between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan ended in February 2024. This news was confirmed by several insiders who pointed the cause to "tension" in their relationship.

The media had speculated about their breakup for some time since they had unfollowed each other on social media.

External challenges such as Marcus' father Michael Jordan's public criticism of their relationship, and the historical discord between Michael Jordan and Larsa's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, contributed to their split.

Sources close to the couple revealed the breakup was motivated by relationship tension and the need for individual self-improvement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Split After Dating For Over a Year? Exploring Break Up Rumors