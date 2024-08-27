Las Vegas Aces Injury Report: Will A'ja Wilson Play Against Dallas Wings on August 27?

A'ja Wilson is ready to take on the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, August 27. The Las Vegas Aces hold a surprising 5th place in the WNBA standings, ranking 3rd in the Western Conference behind the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm. Despite A'ja Wilson's thrilling buzzer-beater victory over the Chicago Sky, the Aces have struggled to regain their dominant form since the Olympic break.

In their last five games, they have gone 2-3, with two of those losses occurring in a crucial back-to-back against the Lynx, hurting their playoff-seeding hopes. Another loss came against the New York Liberty in a rematch of the 2023 WNBA Finals. Their two victories were against the struggling Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky, teams not considered serious contenders like the Aces. Wilson, however, continues to lead the league, ranking first in points per game, blocks per game, and second in rebounds per game behind Angel Reese.

She’s backed by a strong team, including Kelsey Plum, who ranks fourth in made three-pointers in the WNBA. Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings are struggling, sitting at 11th in the standings with a 7-22 record.

Where to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings?

Day: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSWX, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Location: Arlington, Texas

Arena: College Park Center

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Injury Report for Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings

Aces

None

Wings

Out

Awak Kuier (Rest)

After suffering three consecutive losses, the Dallas Wings (7-22) secured a critical 113-110 win over the Los Angeles Sparks (6-24) on Sunday at College Park Center. The Wings, who trailed throughout most of the game, managed to take their first lead with just 7.2 seconds left, driven by a powerful 40-18 fourth quarter.

This victory marked the third time this season the Wings have scored over 100 points. Although their playoff chances are slim, head coach Latricia Trammell stressed the importance of ending the season strong, saying, “It’s about breathing life into one another.”

The Sparks quickly jumped to an 8-0 lead due to early miscommunication, forcing the Wings to call a timeout within the first 90 seconds. Sparks rookie forward Rickea Jackson stood out, scoring 16 points in the first quarter. This rookie class, including players like Jackson, Clark, and Reese, is setting new standards in the league. Jackson, in particular, is finding her place in the Sparks’ system and seems poised to complement fellow rookie Cameron Brink, who suffered an ACL injury early in the season.

