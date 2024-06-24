‘Last Night I Did Break…’: Cody Rhodes Confirms Major Injury Following Crushing Attack on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline is currently one of the most menacing factions in the WWE, alongside the Wyatt Sicks. And the new Bloodline, with Solo Sikoa at the helm, is rapidly growing, as the WWE Universe finally saw the debut of The Warewolf, Jacob Fatu.

After weeks of rumors, Fatu made his presence felt on the June 21st edition of SmackDown, dismantling Cody Rhodes. During a recent house show, The American Nightmare confirmed that he suffered legitimate injuries after the attack by Jacob Fatu.

Cody Rhodes reveals he sustained serious injuries following Jacob Fatu’s attack

Cody Rhodes was seen wearing his scars at a recent live event in Bloomington, as he was taped around his waist. After defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match, Rhodes revealed he suffered two broken ribs as a result of Jacob Fatu’s violent attack.

He stated, “The loyal WWE fans saw what happened on SmackDown. So, before you hear from anybody else, a little scoop for you Bloomington. Last night I did break two of my ribs.”

By the looks of it, Cody Rhodes may have cracked his ribs while taking a crushing splash from Fatu through the announce table. Rhodes wasn’t the only one who faced Fatu’s onslaught, as Kevin Owens took a Samoan Drop on the steel steps. Additionally, Randy Orton took a Spear through the barricade.

Nonetheless, now that Cody Rhodes has confirmed his injury, it’s more of a touch-and-go situation for him to perform anytime soon. However, the fact that he did perform at the live event despite two broken ribs may indicate that he could work Money in the Bank.

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa is reportedly the planned main event for SummerSlam 2024

Ever since Solo Sikoa assumed the role of the new Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns’ absence, he has been bent on exacting revenge on Cody Rhodes. With The Bloodline stronger than ever, Sikoa is viewed as the next challenger for Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, Solo Sikoa is poised to main event SummerSlam, challenging Cody Rhodes for the WWE title. That said, we will have to wait and see if Rhodes works the preceding premium live event, Money in the Bank.

Read More: The Undertaker Talks About Competition With The Rock & Stone Cold Steve Austin In WWE

According to speculations online, Rhodes could team up with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to take on The Bloodline in a six-man tag match. As of this writing, a lot remains to be seen.