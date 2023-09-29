'Last time I checked': Magic Johnson hits out at Steph Curry over Goat Point Guard claims

Magic Johnson asserts that he surpasses Stephen Curry in the debate over the greatest point guard in NBA history. After Curry self-proclaimed himself as the top point guard of all time in a conversation with Gilbert Arenas in August, Johnson strongly disagreed on CBS Sports Radio on Thursday. Johnson underscored his argument by mentioning specific career stats and numerous honors that he earned throughout his impressive 13-year Basketball Hall of Fame career. Johnson asserted, referring to his accolades, "If he has more than five titles, more than three finals and league MVPs, then he's the top."

Johnson enumerated many of his career accomplishments and his ranking in NBA history. He emphasized his ranking as the NBA's all-time wizard in assists and triple-doubles during playoffs.

Moreover, the part-owner of the Washington Commanders also referenced his second-place ranking in all-time double-doubles during playoffs and fourth-place in total snatches, putting himself above Curry.

"If he has more than all those things then he's the best, but last time I checked, he doesn't," Johnson said.

Steph Curry ranks 13th on the all-time Warriors list

Enjoying a career marked by legend, Steph Curry, a guard for the Golden State Warriors, has radically transformed the game of basketball at all levels. His impact has driven teams to actively pursue exceptional shooting talent. Known for his four NBA championships, two MVP titles, and a Finals MVP award, there's no questioning Curry's supremacy.

Far from unnoticed, Curry’s dominance triggers consistent recognition as one of the most effective all-time guards. A recent HoopsHype article ranks him as the 13th greatest player in the history of the league. Factors such as Curry's scoring capability, championship experience, and overall influence positioned him high among the league's elite talents.

Currently, Curry is focused on his 15th NBA season, potentially with an intent to add to his existing championship collection. With the Warriors' recent roster revamp, including the addition of veteran dribbler Chris Paul, this summer seems to be a promising season.

