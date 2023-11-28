Late Bray Wyatt to be honored at WWE Hall of Fame in emotional ceremony, new report claims

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death

Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt made a long-awaited return to WWE programming in October 2022 after an absence. He began a cryptic storyline involving a mysterious Uncle Howdy character and later faced LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023.

Wyatt then disappeared from shows again, with reports emerging that he was dealing with undisclosed health issues. However, on August 24th, 2023, the pro wrestling world received the devastating news that Bray Wyatt had suddenly passed away at age 35 from cardiac arrest.

Wyatt was one of the best talents in the professional wrestling industry. Windham had memorial matches with a lot of WWE superstars and legends from John Cena, and Undertaker to Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan.

A recent report by Xero News claims, “Tear-Jerking Hall of Fame Ceremony Next year it seems as a source has just told me there are plans being made for Bray Wyatt to be inducted into the hall of fame class next year, he will have a big induction ceremony.”

“I've heard some bits but won't say any more on it but it's gonna be big, I'm hearing,” Xero concluded.

ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 40 Rumor: Possible card involving CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Logan Paul and more leaked

The Rock's reaction to Bray Wyatt passing away

Former WWE champion and Hollywood actor The Rock reacted to Bray Wyatt's sudden death.

“Loved his presence, promos, in-ring work and connection with @WWE universe," he wrote. "Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling."

2K Games the official gaming partner is also planning a special tribute for Bray Wyatt in their annual game this year WWE 2K24.

WWE even launched Bray Wyatt tribute merchandise recently on their WWE shop. All funds from merchandise will be donated to his family.

Tragically, Bray Wyatt became the second member of the acclaimed Wyatt wrestling family to pass away prematurely, following the 2020 death of Brodie Lee at age 41.

ALSO READ: WWE 2K24 cover star: Three names that could likely end up as face of the upcoming gam e