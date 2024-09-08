Latest Reports on Mike Tyson’s Health Assessment Escalate Tension Ahead of November Fight

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight might be canceled at the last moment. Tyson, who is currently preparing for a boxing match against The Problem Child, is at the center of attention in the boxing community. While concerns about his health have been raised repeatedly, the boxing legend is not ready to give up easily. However, a shocking report regarding the assessment of Tyson’s health has further escalated tensions.

According to World Boxing News, Tyson’s medical condition will not be assessed by the Texas Licensing Regulators until the day before his scheduled return to the ring. This has become a significant concern for the event organizers. If Tyson is found to be less than 100%, there will be little time to inform spectators about the potential cancellation of the bout. Such a scenario could lead to widespread disappointment and create a chaotic situation, jeopardizing the smooth running of the event.

Concerns regarding Mike Tyson’s health are not new. Initially scheduled for a July 20 fight, Tyson had to postpone his return to the ring due to medical issues. According to reports, Iron Mike suffered from a flared-up ulcer, which prevented him from engaging in rigorous physical activities. Additionally, there are rumors that any further health setbacks could result in the match being downgraded from a professional bout to an exhibition match.

Since the match was announced, rumors and controversies have swirled around it. One of the main factors fueling speculation is the significant age gap between Tyson and Jake Paul—Tyson is 30 years older than his opponent.

While Tyson is undeniably a boxing legend, fans have expressed doubts about whether Iron Mike can keep up with the youthful energy of Jake Paul, especially considering Tyson has been out of match practice since 2020. On the other hand, Paul has been on a tear, defeating the likes of Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, and others, making him a formidable opponent in the ring.

However, despite all the dark clouds of uncertainty around Tyson, there are people who still believe in his supremacy. Speaking on the same line, Francis Ngannou recently warned Jake Paul about the impending threat that Mike Tyson is about to bring.

Talking on a recent episode of ‘BS w/Jake Paul’, Ngannou mentioned how he had seen Tyson train closely. And whatever Ngannou saw was enough to convince him that Tyson ‘still got it’. Thus, with the narrative around the hyped fight heating up, it remains to be seen what will happen on November 15.

