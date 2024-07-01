Latest Scoop on CM Punk’s In-Ring Return After Drew McIntyre’s Attack on WWE SmackDown 6/21

The rivalry involving CM Punk and Drew McIntyre reached its peak after the former cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship in his home country, Scotland, at Clash at the Castle. Following the incident, an aggrieved McIntyre exacted revenge on CM Punk by ambushing him backstage on SmackDown 06/21.

Punk, who was already recovering from a tricep injury, was wheeled into an ambulance later in the SmackDown edition. That said, WWE Universe has been spitballing about Punk’s return, with SummerSlam fast approaching. A new update reveals details on The Second City Saint’s in-ring return.

Update on CM Punk’s in-ring return amidst extended absence

CM Punk was written off WWE programming after he suffered a backstage attack from Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior made an unexpected appearance on SmackDown in Chicago, assaulting the Straight Edge star.

The attack led to speculation that Punk and McIntyre would finally settle their score at WWE’s next major premium live event, SummerSlam, in August. However, Punk’s return status remains in limbo. During Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Punk hasn’t received clearance to compete as of this Friday.

Sapp stated, "No, he wasn’t, as of last Friday. That’s why they had to get creative with him.”

As it stands, McIntyre is scheduled to compete against Sheamus and Ilja Dragunov on the upcoming edition of Raw in an MITB qualifier match. If history is anything to go by, Punk could be lurking in the shadows and biding his time to cost McIntyre yet another high-octane match.

However, at this point, nothing can be said for sure, as Punk seemed to have been utterly annihilated by McIntyre on SmackDown.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if Drew McIntyre wins the qualifier match to advance to the Money in the Bank match. As for Punk, we will have to wait and see when he finally gets the okay to make his much-anticipated in-ring return.

Drew McIntyre makes it personal with CM Punk after attacking him on SmackDown

The CM Punk-Drew McIntyre feud is very serious as is; however, things took a personal turn when McIntyre took Punk’s fan-made bracelet from his hand while he was unconscious following the attack.

For those unaware, the bracelet has Punk’s dog’s name, Larry, and his wife’s name, AJ, on it. McIntyre then added insult to injury by calling Punk’s dog, “stupid”, during his promo on Raw.

Considering the bad blood between the duo, this rivalry guarantees to deliver one of the most exciting matches of this year. Punk hasn’t responded to McIntyre’s actions yet. Speculations online suggest that Punk would make his return to cost McIntyre yet another high-stakes match, in a typical fashion, to stoke the flames of this intense feud.