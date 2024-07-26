Latest Top 25 NBA Players’ List of 21st Century Ft LeBron James, Kevin Durant and More Leaves Fans Divided

ESPN has unveiled its ranking of the top 25 NBA players of the 21st century. This list crowns King LeBron James as the undisputed number one spot.

From LeBron James to Luka Doncic, the list evaluates players based on their accolades, legacy, and dominance in the 21st century. As always, NBA fans have voiced their strong opinions on social media, questioning some of the rankings and omissions.

Complete ESPN Top 25 NBA players list

On July 25, 2024, ESPN released its list of the top 25 NBA players of the 21st century. This comprehensive ranking, which covers the period from the 1999/2000 NBA season to the 2023/2024 NBA season, was compiled by a distinguished panel of ESPN analysts and reporters including — Brian Windhorst, Dave McMenamin, Kendra Andrews, Andrew Lopez, Tim Bontemps, Ohm Youngmisuk, and Jamal Collier.

The list continues as follows - 15. Chris Paul 16.Kawhi Leonard 17.Manu Ginobili 18.Allen Iverson 19.Anthony Davis 20.Ray Allen 21.Tony Parker 22.Draymond Green 23.Russell Westbrook 24.Pau Gasol 25.Luka Doncic

Talking points of the top 25 NBA players’ rankings

LeBron James was selected as the top pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and came into the league with immense expectations. Over 20 years later, he has exceeded those expectations, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer and winning four NBA championships. Therefore, his selection as the number 1 player of the 21st century is widely accepted by fans, except few fans with a blind love for their favorite star.

Advertisement

Why is Tim Duncan below Kobe Bryant and Steph Curry?

One of the major debates was whether Kobe Bryant should rank ahead of Tim Duncan. Fans highlighted Duncan's perfect playoff record and five championships, with some arguing he deserved a higher spot than fourth place.

Is Kevin Durant ranked too low?

Kevin Durant’s ninth-place ranking drew criticism, with many fans believing he should be higher than Dwyane Wade and Kevin Garnett. Durant’s multiple Finals MVPs and scoring titles were cited as reasons for a higher placement.

Why is Draymond there but not Kyrie?

Draymond Green's inclusion at 22nd surprised many, especially given his ranking above Russell Westbrook. Some fans also questioned why Paul Pierce, Kyrie Irving, and Carmelo Anthony were omitted

READ MORE: Zach Lowe Ranks THIS Kobe Bryant Rival Over Lakers Legend in All-Time List

Fans’ reactions

As always with these lists, fans had A LOT to discuss and debate. The release of ESPN's Top 25 player rankings resulted in many fans debating the merits of each player's position. The passionate responses highlight the enduring interest in NBA player rankings and the sport's rich history.

Advertisement

Some fans argued that Dwyane Wade was overrated, while others were shocked by the absence of Kyrie Irving and Paul Pierce. The placement of Kawhi Leonard and the inclusion of Draymond Green were also hotly debated.

Online fans flooded social media with comments, questioning why their favorite players were ranked lower or not included at all. Words like "blasphemy," "overrated," and "ridiculous" were thrown around. Here are a few reactions from fans:

Almost all fans were united in saying that Kevin Durant is being disrespected with his 9th rank, especially behind the likes of Dwyane Wade and Kevin Garnett. As one fan said, "The KD disrespect crazy."

Several fans thought that Dwyane Wade is being overrated. One fan commented, "I’m sorry but Wade is too high. Durant, Dirk, & Giannis can have a claim over a better spot than him with their MVPs. And I’m a Wade fan btw."

Advertisement

Then there was the case of Spurs legend Tim Duncan as one fan said, "Tim Duncan too low imo. He should be over Steph. Can even have a shot at number 2 vs. Kobe," noting that Duncan never missed the playoffs in his career.

Some fans were surprised by the absence of certain players. One said, "No Kyrie???? Questioning how a talent like Kyrie Irving didn’t make cut top 25." Many others were looking for Paul Pierce on the list but were shocked to see him being omitted completely, with one saying, "Where’s Paul Pierce at?" and another adding, "Luka over Paul Pierce is ridiculous."

The biggest shock for many was Draymond Green making the list at 22nd. Reactions included, "Does that say Draymond Green?" and another saying, "Draymond Green really got in here before Joel Embiid?!"

One fan couldn't believe that Draymond Green was ranked higher than Kyrie Irving. "DRAYMOND ABOVE RUSS LMAO"

And then there's a Kawhi fan who said, "Harden, Giannis, and CP3 all being ranked higher than Kawhi is insulting."

"No Carmelo Anthony is absolutely criminal" – many believe this is an oversight considering Melo has scored 28,289 points in his career with his legendary offensive prowess.

Then, there are some truly outrageous takes, such as:

Advertisement

"Maybe Curry > Kobe, otherwise good list." Well, there's no way Steph is better than Kobe as of now. Maybe another ring and Steph will be ahead of Kobe but it remains to be seen.

"Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant both have 5 championship rings. They should be ahead of LeBron"

Overall, fans had many opinions and weren't shy about expressing them. ESPN's top 25 NBA players of the 21st-century list has not only celebrated the incredible NBA players but also ignited conversations and debates that reflect the passion and engagement of NBA fans worldwide.