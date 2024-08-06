Lauri Markkanen Expected to Sign Multi-Year Extension with Jazz Amid Warriors Trade Rumors, Reveals NBA Insider

The NBA’s most desired trade candidate this offseason, All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, isn’t going anywhere. Markkanen and the Utah Jazz are set to agree on a massive, long-term contract extension, expected to be signed Wednesday or later, which will make him ineligible for trade for the entire 2024-25 season, according to an NBA insider.

The deal will come through a renegotiation and extend using the Jazz’s $33 million of open salary-cap space. League sources estimate Markkanen’s deal will be worth over $200 million over five years. This contract keeps him under contract through 2029, giving him the richest contract in Jazz history and one of the highest salaries for a European player in NBA history. Utah can give Markkanen his maximum salary of $42.2 million this upcoming season by using $24.13 million of that cap space to add to his current $18 million salary.

The Jazz discussed Markkanen trade possibilities with several serious suitors over the last month, including the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors. The Warriors made the most aggressive offer, which included Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, pick swaps, and second-rounders, according to team sources from both sides. Utah wanted Brandin Podziemski in any potential deal. The Warriors were protective of Podziemski in the Markkanen conversation and other league-wide trade proposals this summer, league sources said.

Advertisement

The Warriors and Jazz had active discussions in early July, but these talks became sporadic recently, according to league sources. Over the past few days, the Warriors have accepted that Markkanen's long-term extension with Utah is inevitable, team sources said. No team matched the Jazz's high value for their star forward, and rival executives knew that Utah would only consider an overwhelming offer.

Markkanen has averaged 24.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists with 49 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three-point range over two breakout seasons with the Jazz. Standing 7 feet tall, Markkanen's athleticism, three-point shooting accuracy, and ability to play above the rim have made him a sought-after trade target throughout the league, particularly given the Jazz's rebuilding phase.

However, Markkanen has consistently expressed his desire to stay in Utah and his belief in their long-term plan, according to league sources. He and his family have embraced the community, and the Jazz view him as a key figure in both the current and future rebuild. The Jazz have made several attempts to upgrade the roster and add a star alongside Markkanen, including pursuits of Jrue Holiday last offseason and Mikal Bridges this year, league sources said.

Advertisement

This makes for an intriguing roster for the upcoming season. Markkanen is capable of securing wins, while the younger players remain inexperienced. Talents like Cooper Flagg and others await in the 2025 draft.

The Warriors retain control of all but one of their future first-round picks (a top-20 protected pick in 2030 going to Washington) and have a young quartet of Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga, giving them flexibility and ammunition to be aggressive buyers up to February’s deadline. They have shown no interest in entering the Zach LaVine or Brandon Ingram market.

ALSO READ: Who ls Maki Lesko, Josh Giddey's Rumored Girlfriend? All About Bulls Star's Relationship Status