Lawsuit Filed Against White Sox by Woman Injured in Shooting Incident During Their Game: Report

A woman who was injured in a "shooting incident" while attending a Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field in August 2023 has filed a lawsuit against the organization, claiming that security failed to prevent someone from entering with a handgun.

The complaint seeks damages above $50,000 for "personal injuries, pecuniary losses, and other damages—including past, present, and future losses resulting from the incident."

The complaint claims that a handgun was discharged inside the ballpark during the game and that the White Sox failed to follow Guaranteed Rate Field's tight gun ban.

“The defendants had a duty to protect attendees from foreseeable dangers, including firearms. Our client, an innocent attendee, suffered serious injuries as a result of the failure to take proper security measures, we believe," the victim's attorney John J. Malm said.

A statement by John J. Malm & Associates said that widespread disinformation disseminated in the aftermath of the tragedy, adding that "news media and social media speculation" had "unfairly and falsely suggested" that Jane Doe had smuggled a pistol into the stadium and shot herself.

“Some of the media attention that followed my client in the days after she was shot, including statements circulated on social media and radio broadcasts, was simply not true. Speculation and misinformation have only served to compound the trauma experienced by our client.”

“The facts of this case will show that our client, referred to in the complaint as “Jane Doe”, is a life-long Chicago White Sox fan who became an innocent victim of a shooting while seated in the bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Field –as she attended a baseball game with her family and friends," Malm said in a statement.

The shooting on August 25 occurred in the outfield seats of Guaranteed Rate Field, injuring two ladies - a 42-year-old and a 26-year-old. According to the doctor who examined the two women at the ballpark, a bullet discovered at the scene was turned over to White Sox security.

According to the police report, the 42-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to the leg. The 26-year-old lady suffered a graze wound.