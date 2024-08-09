Lazar Dukic Drowning: CrossFit Athlete Dies on Livestream During Swimming Competition

A tragic event unfolded during the 2024 CrossFit Games in Texas. It led to the death of Serbian athlete Lazar Đukić. The incident occurred on Thursday during the 800-meter swim. It was part of the first individual event in the competition.

According to CBS News, Đukić vanished in the final 100 meters of the swim. Hours later, local authorities recovered his body from Fort Worth's Marine Creek Lake. This devastating loss has sent shockwaves through the CrossFit community and beyond.

CrossFit released an official statement expressing their deep sorrow over Đukić's death. The organization stated, “CrossFit is deeply saddened by the death of a CrossFit Games competitor during the swimming portion of Individual Event 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games.”

They emphasized their commitment to fully cooperating with the authorities. They even offered support to Đukić's family during this incredibly difficult time. The company also announced the suspension of the remainder of the day’s events. It underscores that the well-being of competitors is their top priority. “We are heartbroken by this tragic event,” the statement concluded.

Videos captured during the competition reveal the harrowing moments leading up to Đukić's disappearance. As he neared the end of the swim, Đukić appeared to struggle to keep himself above water. He was visibly exhausted after having completed a strenuous 3.5-mile run earlier in the event.

Despite his evident distress, the race continued. Other competitors passed him by as they headed for the finish line. Đukić's battle to stay afloat became increasingly desperate until he ultimately disappeared beneath the surface.

The live broadcast of the event was being streamed on platforms such as ESPN+, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube. They were suddenly cut off around the time Đukić went missing.

Later, a CBS News helicopter captured the moment when Texan authorities pulled a body from the lake. It was later confirmed to be Đukić's. The images were a stark reminder of the dangers athletes face, even in seemingly controlled environments.

The response from the online community was immediate and intense. Many expressed outrage at what they perceived as a failure on the part of CrossFit to ensure the safety of its athletes. Will Compton, co-host of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, voiced his disbelief and anger on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote, “Can’t fathom being at this race and witnessing this man gasping for air and his body going missing. How in the world did nobody working the CrossFit Games not see this man drowning this close to the finish line???” He also added, “What a f--kin horrific moment.”

His words were accompanied by a video showing Đukić's final moments in the water.

Isidora Stankovic, another CrossFit athlete, also expressed her frustration on X (formerly Twitter), calling for accountability. She stated, “You should be held criminally accountable for Lazar’s passing. Shutting you down for good will not be enough, but it is a good step.”

These sentiments reflect a growing concern within the CrossFit community. It was about the safety protocols in place during such high-intensity events.

Lazar Đukić was a well-respected figure in the CrossFit world, known for his dedication and prowess. He had competed in the CrossFit Games for several years and was ranked 88th among men worldwide and 33rd in Europe, according to Metro UK. His untimely death has left a void in the community, with many calling for increased safety measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

