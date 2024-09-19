Leaked Audio Reveals LeBron James’ Response to Kyrie Irving’s 2021 Trash Talk: ‘Shut Your Lil A** Up’

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have a unique bond, having played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. During that time, they reached three consecutive NBA Finals and won the championship in 2016.

Irving made a key contribution to that title, famously sinking the game-winning three-pointer in Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors. Last season, after Kyrie's Dallas Mavericks defeated LeBron's Lakers 127-125, the two embraced, though not all their interactions have been positive.

In a newly resurfaced video on social media, LeBron and Kyrie are seen in a heated exchange. Irving, then with the Brooklyn Nets, joked about LeBron’s free-throw shooting after a miss. James fired back, saying, "Shut your little a** up," in a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It’s a rare moment caught on camera between the two stars, who have shown great respect for each other since their split in 2017. After losing the 2017 NBA Finals 4-1 to a stronger Warriors team led by Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson, Irving requested a trade from Cleveland. He was sent to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and two draft picks.

LeBron signed a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers in the following offseason after losing two consecutive NBA Finals to the Warriors.

Recently, both players have expressed renewed appreciation for each other. On a podcast, LeBron called Kyrie "the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen" and admitted he is "so f---ing mad" that they are no longer teammates. Kyrie echoed these feelings, acknowledging their shared history and growth since their time together. He reflected on how both have matured and now value what they achieved as teammates, noting the demanding yet rewarding nature of their partnership.

Their mutual respect and admiration today underscore the lasting connection forged through their shared on-court experiences.

