LeBron James Accused of Influencing James Harden to Leave Thunders: ‘Kevin Durant Said, We’re About to Lose James’

James Harden's 2012 decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder is still viewed as one of the most significant and surprising choices in recent NBA history. The impact of Dwyane Wade and LeBron James during the 2012 Olympics is a little-known piece of Harden's departure that has been brought to light by Kendrick Perkins' most recent remarks.

Perkins described an insightful discussion regarding Harden's exit with Kevin Durant on the “Road Trippin'”podcast. Perkins claims that Durant had made hints that Harden's departure wasn't just motivated by money. “When we got back from the Olympics, KD told me, “We’re about to lose James, and it’s not just about the money,” Perkins recalled. This information emphasizes that Harden's departure was motivated by factors other than the Thunder's deal offer.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, two of the NBA's biggest stars, were gathered around Harden during the 2012 London Olympics. Perkins remembered Durant stating that Harden was persuaded by these NBA legends to look for a starring role elsewhere. "KD claimed that James was being told, "You're too excellent to be coming off the bench," by LeBron and Dwyane. "You should have your own team and be the best option," Perkins continued.

It's important to note that Dwyane Wade was not a member of the Olympic team that year, notwithstanding Perkins' account. This disparity raises the possibility that Perkins misunderstood some information or was alluding to Wade's impact in a different context. However, the more general theory that Harden was much inspired by his colleagues to seek a larger role is persuasive.

After deciding to join the Houston Rockets, Harden was able to take on a more prominent position that showcased his enormous talent. The Thunder received multiple draft picks, Jeremy Lamb, and Kevin Martin in exchange for their troubles. Martin and Lamb did not have much of an impact, but OKC gained a notable contributor in Steven Adams, one of the draft picks.

Harden had an incredible game while playing for the Rockets. He became one of the league's best players, won the NBA MVP award, and won several scoring titles. In stark contrast to his role as a sixth player with the Thunder, Harden's career underwent a revolutionary phase that began with the trade.

Harden's departure was partly influenced by financial factors. The Rockets offered a more lucrative five-year contract for $78.8 million, but the Thunder were only willing to offer him a four-year deal worth $55.5 million. Because of this difference, Harden found leaving to be a more financially appealing option.

It's interesting to think about how the Thunder may have performed if Harden, Durant, and Russell Westbrook had been together for a longer amount of time. Though they lost to LeBron and the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals, the three had a lot of promise for success. Harden's career took off in Houston, and fans are left to speculate about what would have happened if he had stayed with the Thunder. The Rockets gained what had been lost by the Thunder.



