LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Reacts to Jaylen Brown Allegedly Calling Bronny ‘Not a Pro’

The Las Vegas Summer League has kicked off with a flurry of attention-grabbing moments. Among these was an alleged altercation between Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and emerging talent Bronny James during the game between the Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers.

A surfaced video allegedly captured Brown stating to Kysre Gondrezick that he doesn’t think Bronny is a pro while Angel Reese was seen nodding to his remarks. Ever since the video went viral, there has been a flurry of reactions over Jaylen Brown’s unjust claim , with the latest coming from LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul.

Also Read: LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny Winning NBA Summer League Call of Duty Tournament

Rich Paul opens up about Jaylen Brown’s remarks on Bronny

Following the altercation, Bronny’s agent, Rich Paul, made an appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show to relay his perspective on the controversy. Paul took matters into his own hands and clarified JB’s stance on the Lakers rookie.

Paul explained his take on the matter before McAfee and said, “I saw some stuff that came out about Jaylen Brown, things like that. You can’t take what everybody’s opinion is and try to turn it against them or think that he’s a bad person, or the young lady that was accompanying him was a bad person.”

“They have opinions they could say what they want to say, at least he is actually in the league, so there’s a lot of experts with no expertise. He’s an expert with expertise. So, if he has an opinion, he can have that opinion. But I know Jaylen Brown and I know he doesn’t mean that with any malice, he’s just having a conversation,” Rich Paul added.

Advertisement

Emphasizing Brown's recent NBA title win and Finals MVP accolade, Paul remained unperturbed by the comments, suggesting that they could serve as motivational fuel for the Lakers rookie. Notwithstanding Bronny's initial struggles in the Summer League, Paul advocated for patience and asserted, "They don't run the credits at the beginning of the movie; they run it at the end."

However, with the Lakers set to face the Atlanta Hawks in their next Summer League game, the focus will be on Bronny James and his journey as he strives to find his rhythm on the court.

Also Read: ‘If LeBron Sees This’: NBA Fans Think Jaylen Brown Was Insulting Bronny James in Front of Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick

Jaylen Brown addresses the viral video

Jaylen Brown's courtside presence during the Summer League matchup between Bronny James' Lakers and the Celtics sparked controversy when cameras captured him expressing his thoughts on the younger James' potential as a pro player.

Advertisement

As a video allegedly captured Brown's comment, the social media started reacting to the outbreak. The Celtics star found himself at the center of a heated debate about his assessment of Bronny's abilities and future trajectory in the competitive world of professional basketball.

Sensing the situation heating up, Brown took to his X/Twitter account and clarified that his comments were not intended to disparage Bronny's potential but rather to offer a candid assessment in the heat of the game.

In his tweet, he wrote, “It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA. It reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth.”

However, right after the clip went viral, some interpreted Brown's words as a harsh critique of the rising young player, while others viewed it as a mere observation made in the context of a Summer League game.

Advertisement

Also Read: Lakers Drafting Bronny James Was the Right Decision, Claims Anonymous NBA Executive: ‘A Lot of People Saw Good Things in Him’