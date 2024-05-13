Former NBA players, Nick Young and Kevin Garnett have both recently floated the idea of LeBron James and Kevin Durant joining Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors. Both Young (on Vlad TV) and Garnett (on the "All The Smoke" podcast) suggested this move as a way for these NBA superstars to chase one final NBA championship together. The idea is enticing, indeed.

Nick Young and Kevin Garnett mentioned the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics where all three will be on Team USA. But what led to the proposition of the idea? Apparently, the Warriors, with their championship pedigree and Curry's established presence were seen as the ideal landing spot.

Why LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry's union is improbable in the Golden State Warriors?

The Warriors likely wouldn't have the cap space to sign both James and Durant on sizeable contracts. LeBron has a player option for next season but has historically prioritized big-money deals. Plus, integrating three ball-dominant superstars could disrupt the Warriors established system.

However, a reunion between Durant and the Warriors might be more feasible. Durant has already won championships with the Warriors and has expressed openness to returning.

Can LeBron James join the Warriors?

LeBron James joining the Golden State Warriors is generating a lot of buzz lately. LeBron has a player option for the 2024-25 season with the Lakers. If he opts out, he becomes a free agent and could sign with any team, including the Warriors.

The Warriors currently don't have the cap space to offer LeBron a maximum contract. However, they could clear some space through trades or LeBron taking less money.

As per CBS Sports, there have been reports of discussions between the Warriors and LeBron's camp, but LeBron has also expressed happiness with the Lakers. As per Sports Illustrated, Draymond Green has even said he believes LeBron could integrate well because both are "mature individuals" focused on winning.

On the contrary, LeBron is 39 years old, and it's unclear how much he has left in the tank. The Warriors might be hesitant to sacrifice their future for a short-term championship run. Additionally, integrating a veteran superstar could potentially stunt the development of young Warriors like Jonathan Kuminga.

Kevin Durant's time in the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant's stint with the Golden State Warriors was a period of immense success. After falling short in the playoffs with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant joined the already-powerful Warriors squad featuring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in 2016.

The team dominated the regular season and playoffs. During Kevin's time in the Golden State, the team won an NBA championship over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Also, Durant was deservedly named Finals MVP.

Next, in the 2017-2018 season, the Warriors faced a tougher challenge in the playoffs but won again by defeating LeBron James and the Cavaliers for a second consecutive championship. Durant secured his second straight Finals MVP award.