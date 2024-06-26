LeBron James and Lil Wayne Star in Hilarious Viral Commercial; WATCH

LeBron James is having quite a busy off-season as the American basketball player recently appeared in a commercial alongside American Rapper, Lil Wayne. The advertisement is going viral on the social media platforms and fans are already praising the duo.

As the collaboration is liked by many, let us brief you about the latest ad James and Wayne were a part of.

LeBron James and Lil Wayne collaborated for the new Beats Pill Commercial

On Tuesday, a new ad was released, disclosing that the Beats Pill is back with their latest relaunched speaker. Both LeBron James and Lil Wayne are a part of it.

The ad begins by featuring the 39-year-old player dancing at a hotel party with Wayne's classic hit A Milli playing loudly in the background, so much so that it reaches the American Rapper’s hotel room.

As Tunechi finds it difficult to sleep because of loud music, he comes to stop it. However, the rapper instead ends up joining the party by ultimately asking the NBA legend to “play Lil Wayne too loud.” The hilarious video and a good collab between sports and music has acquired a positive response from the fans as it has received over 20,000 views on YouTube so far.

Interestingly, King James’ wife Savannah James also made a stunning appearance in the commercial.

A closer look at LeBron James’ current playing scenario

LeBron James has been playing with the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018 and just in his last season, the 4-time NBA Championship winner averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds a game.

However, he has lately been in the news since there’s an ongoing debate about whether James will play the 2024-2025 season with the same franchise or will opt for a free agency. His current team, Lakers is already willing to resign him for reportedly a whopping USD 160 Million Max Contract .

Besides, many other squads are also interested in signing the player including the Philadelphia 76ers. Nevertheless, James has until 29th June to make a decision and it will be interesting to see his pick.

