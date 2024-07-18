LeBron James and Steph Curry Reflect on Past Tensions; Deny Rumors Of Any Mutual Hatred

LeBron James expressed genuine excitement upon encountering Stephen Curry in the Bellagio Hotel ballroom in Las Vegas, just before the start of Team USA's training camp.

The prospect of both athletes donning USA jerseys simultaneously, practicing together at venues like the University of Nevada-Las Vegas or New York University Abu Dhabi, and potentially competing together on the grand stage of the Paris Olympics, promises to be a surreal spectacle for all privileged enough to witness it, including their fellow teammates.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry's evolving relationship in the NBA

James, aged 39, has played 21 NBA seasons, breaking the sport’s all-time scoring record. He has won four championships with three different teams, a feat previously unmatched, and earned four MVP titles along with a record 20 All-Star appearances.

Curry, aged 36, has transformed the game in his 15 NBA seasons, not only in the NBA but also globally. He revolutionized basketball with his prolific shooting from beyond the arc, surpassing all others in three-pointers made and attempted.

Both LeBron and Curry have made significant contributions to their teams. Despite mutual respect and admiration, Curry and James acknowledged a previous tension between them that has since faded.

“There was a healthy competitiveness, someone standing in your way,” Curry remarked. “But throughout it all, there's a deep respect for who he is as a person and a player, the challenge of competing against him year after year.”

James agreed when asked about a past rivalry with Curry, dispelling the notion that “they should hate each other” as a media exaggeration. He explained his commitment to maintaining a positive relationship with Curry.

“Basketball careers are finite,” James reflected. “You don’t want to miss the chance to build a relationship with someone.”

James, Curry, and Durant reflect on their competitive past

James and Curry have expressed their enjoyment in observing each other during practice over the past two weeks. They've learned about each other's approaches to their craft and gained insights into their personal growth since their past finals encounters.

Durant, another superstar on Team USA, remarked that the relationship between James and Curry has strengthened due to the competitive tension of the previous decade. During that time, they drew massive TV audiences in June and were central figures in basketball, with bases in Cleveland and San Francisco.

"He's not the young Steph anymore, and LeBron isn't the idol you once looked up to — now you're competitors," Durant explained, reflecting on their evolving relationship. "I believe their mutual respect has grown even deeper. They've actually become closer friends now than they were when they were competing against each other and considered rivals.”

