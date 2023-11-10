LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith react to controversial Giannis Antetokounmpo ejection during Bucks vs Piston

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's controversial ejection in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter frustrated many, including LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith.

Antetokounmpo received his second technical foul for "taunting" Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart after a dunk, but critics argued that his response was relatively mild and typical for such plays.

LeBron and Stephen A. React to Giannis' Controversial Ejection

James agreed by responding to a clip of the ejection with a straightforward facepalming emoji.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith, exhibiting frustration, criticized the NBA for calling a technical foul on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He declared his intention to contact the NBA office, emphasizing that ejecting Giannis for such a reason is absurd and does a disservice to fans attending the game.

Antetokounmpo concluded the game with a modest performance, recording 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks on 37.5% shooting in 22 minutes.

Fortunately for the two-time MVP, Milwaukee managed to secure a hard-fought 120-118 victory without him, staging a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Giannis Scores 54, but Bucks Lose 126-124 to Pacers in Thriller

On Thursday, despite an impressive 54-point game from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee star, the Indiana Pacers still managed to snare an NBA victory with a 126-124 defeat of the Bucks.

The Pacers owe their victory largely to Tyrese Haliburton, who, with his team-leading 29 points and pivotal three-pointer in the last 1:29, provided the Pacers with a 122-121 lead - a lead they managed to maintain.

Earlier in the game, the Pacers had led by 18 points, but a charged comeback by Antetokounmpo for the Bucks leveled the field.

Falling just one point short of his career high, Antetokounmpo's stupendous 54 points were indeed the season's highest game score yet.

Misfortune struck in the last two minutes, with a missed pass, and lost possession after Mathurin stripped the ball from him.

Antetokounmpo's phenomenal performance included 26 points in the first half alone, 18 of them scored in the second quarter with an additional 20 points in the third quarter.

He achieved his 50-point mark with 10:28 remaining, thanks to Middleton's upper-echelon assist, prompting a timeout from Indiana.

