LeBron James and Stephen Curry Being Questioned If They Would Play Together In NBA Leaves Fans Emotional

LeBron James and Stephen Curry are two titans of basketball and global NBA icons. Both of them have faced each other four times consecutively in the NBA Finals, but now, they are finally playing on the same team — Team USA, who are preparing to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Their first appearance together on the court in competitive basketball left fans emotional.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s alley-oop connection

In LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s first-ever competitive game together, Team USA triumphed over Team Canada, clinching an 86-72 victory. The excitement of this legendary duo playing together peaked when Curry gave a great pass to LeBron James for an alley-oop connection.

Fans lost their minds after witnessing this LeBron-Curry connection play. Having battled against each other many times, it was a treat to see them on the same court, balling out together.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s post-game Interview

In a post-game interview, LeBron and Steph appeared together. When a reporter asked LeBron about the lob connection with Steph in their first game playing together, Curry was visibly excited and literally dancing with hands in air, while LeBron smiled.

LeBron said, "We love to play the game of basketball. Trying to share with each other… I missed it (pass) with him in the first half on a wide-open three when I threw it (ball) out of bounds, but he was able to connect with me on a lob. It’s fun. We play the game at a high level. We play the game the right way."

Advertisement

Steph then mentioned, "We just wanna win gold." He then explained that Team USA players don’t care about stats; they are playing as a unit, committed as a team, doing things that would make them champions in the Paris Olympics.

Steph also wished his daughter, 9-year-old Ryan, a happy birthday, apologizing for missing her birthday evening as he was with Team USA. LeBron got to know about that on air as he said "Wow. That’s fire." Watching these two legends of the game playing together for Team USA and appreciating each other’s greatness sparked many fan reactions.

NBA fans' emotional reactions on social media about LeBron-Steph duo

The interview of Bron and Steph, and sight of them together on the court made many fans emotional on social media, with many sharing their thoughts on social media.

One fan said, "I wish they did get one year to play together," expressing the desire to see them on the same NBA team for at least a season. Another remarked, "We won't see this ever again, so this Olympic run is gonna be special," highlighting how legendary it is to see both icons representing Team USA.

Advertisement

The comparison to soccer greats Ronaldo and Messi was noted by a fan who said, "This is like Ronaldo and Messi coming together, crazy to witness." This sentiment underscores the magnitude of this collaboration in the basketball world.

There are also those who are literally praying to the almighty for more LeBron-Steph action, "God, please give us just one year of LeBron and Steph on one NBA team,". Another fan shared, "Watching LeBron and Curry play together is something I’ll never forget," reflecting the surreal experience of seeing the two on the same side.

The duo was also compared to Goku and Vegeta from the famous anime Dragon Ball Z, known for being rivals turned allies. One fan noted, "These 2 GOATs playing together gonna feed generations of highlight videos," anticipating the many memorable moments they will create together.

In a humorous take, a fan pointed out, "Something magical about that hospital in Akron," referencing the fact that both LeBron and Steph were born in the same hospital. Another fan optimistically stated, "Bron and Steph can really win their 5th ring together," believing that their combined talents can still result in a fifth title for two legends.

Advertisement