LeBron James and Stephen Curry set to make USD 230 million out of combined USD 1 billion earning from top 15 NBA players: Reports

According to Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen, LeBron James and Steph Curry are set to earn a combined total exceeding USD 225 million during the 2023-24 season. With an estimated USD 80 million from endorsements and a USD 47.6 million salary, James is poised to command USD 128 million, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

In contrast, Curry is projected to amass approximately USD 101.9 million, including USD 50 million from endorsements. His endorsement portfolio features a personal brand deal with Under Armour, along with partnerships with brands like Chase, Nissan, Sony, JP Morgan, and Rakuten. It's worth noting that Curry, Antetokounmpo, and Durant will make almost half of their total income via endorsement deals.

Apart from their earnings on the court and through endorsements, both James and Curry are notable entrepreneurs, owning businesses and making investments in sectors ranging from media platforms and liquor brands to sports team ownership across other leagues.

It's also important to highlight that even without endorsement income, the salaries of top NBA players have been skyrocketing, eclipsing those from other major North American leagues. The highest annual salaries in North America currently belong to players such as Lillard, Anthony Davis, Jaylen Brown, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, and Jokić, with each earning an average annual salary of over USD 55 million.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry express interest in joining Team USA

NBA superstars have shown strong interest in joining USA Basketball for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, reveals ESPN. This includes past gold-medal winners, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Stephen Curry is contemplating making his Olympic debut.

Curry, who currently plays under Steve Kerr at Golden State Warriors, has hinted at wanting to play for him in the Olympics.

Several players from the gold-medal-winning 2021 Tokyo team, such as Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Draymond Green, who is a two-time gold medalist and did not participate in the FIBA World Cup, may also consider returning.

James, now 38 years old, previously secured a bronze in 2004 and gold medals in 2008 and 2012. Davis, a 2012 gold medalist, was also part of the World Cup-winning team during his last representation of Team USA in 2014.

Although the USA has claimed four consecutive Olympic golds in basketball, America's success rate has only been a third in the previous six World Cups.

