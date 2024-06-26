LeBron James and Stephen Curry Teaming Up Won’t Make Warriors Superteam Claims Former NBA Champion

Would NBA players LeBron James and Stephen Curry together make a super team? In the most recent Point Forward podcast episode, Andre Iguodala asked co-host Evan Turner about his views on this topic.

While Turner speculated that LeBron James and Stephen Curry might be a superteam, Iguodala gave his reasons why they would not. Iguodala who disagreed, pointed out that LeBron's senior age was a significant consideration.

"Bron's 40 years old, so I'm not considering that a superteam," Iguodala said. He further added, "They got to get everything out of themselves, every ounce to get there. 'Cause our superteam was like, man, we can play B- we still gonna win. We can play C+we still gonna win."

Evan Turner shares his opinion on LeBron James-Stephen Curry superteam

Despite Iguodala’s reasoning, Turner expressed how he believes James and Curry were playing at an extremely high level. He said that if they had the right supporting cast, which would include Draymond Green and a skilled shooter, their combined basketball intelligence and skill might potentially win them a championship.

One should note, LeBron did show that he still had a lot left in him during the 2023–24 championship, averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, in spite of his age being 39.

Meanwhile, Curry is one of the NBA's most potent offensive players, averaging 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per contest.

It is quite evident that if James and Curry have a good support system, they could be a formidable team that can win it all when combined.

What does Bob Myers have to say on the LeBron James-Stephen Curry superteam?

Bob Myers, the former general manager of the Warriors, is as confident as Turner about James and Curry's potential dominance. Curry's outstanding off-ball agility plus Steph's remarkable passing skills, in his opinion, make the players the greatest combo in the NBA.

"I wish we could've seen [LeBron James and Steph Curry] play on the same team," stated Myers.

Further reasoning why he feels so, the former Warriors’ general manager explained, “They are each other's ideal complements.” He stated that Curry and LeBron are a “good combination” on the basketball court, “regardless of the fact that they are mega-stars on the most favored teams in the NBA.”

Myers further added, “One of the greatest passers of all time is LeBron, a point forward, and Curry moves off the ball well.”



Sharing his viewpoint on the same, First Things First co-host Chris Bossourd also gave a nod to the James-Curry superteam. He expressed, "I would have loved to watch LeBron and Steph play together...Additionally, their games enhance one another."

A modern superteam?

While the Warriors with Kevin Durant set an incredibly high bar for superteams, it’s not fair to use them as the only benchmark. Could a squad led by LeBron Curry be just as dominant? They would still be a formidable force even if they weren't able to win games despite poor performances. They might win numerous titles thanks to their talent, background, and basketball acumen.

It's interesting to remember that LeBron turned down the Warriors' offer to sign him around the time of the trade deadline earlier this year in an effort to team him with Curry. Because of this missed chance, we might not see this team dominating the NBA together in the future.



When they represent Team USA in Paris in 2024, fans will witness them together as teammates in an Olympic competition other than the All-Star Games.

