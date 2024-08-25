LeBron James and Victoria Justice’s Clicks From Tequila Commercial Sparks Hilarious Reactions

NBA icon LeBron James recently rekindled his connection with actress Victoria Justice, and the internet is buzzing. The two are promoting Lobos 1707, a tequila brand they've been working on together.

Fear Buck shared an exciting post on Instagram, featuring a snapshot of LeBron James and Victoria Justice, captioned, “LeBron James linked up with Victoria Justice .” This post has certainly made waves, showing James and Justice in elegant black outfits, both looking fabulous.

LeBron James and Victoria Justice first crossed paths back in 2011 when Justice was 18, and LeBron was 27.

At that time, Justice shared a photo with James and his young son, Bronny, who was just seven years old. Fast forward to now, and we see a much more mature LeBron, at 39, and Justice, now 31, still looking as glamorous as ever.

In their latest collaboration, LeBron and Victoria featured in a new Lobos 1707 commercial. They recreated a famous scene from the James Bond film “Casino Royale.”

In the ad, Justice asks James for his name, and in classic Bond style, LeBron replies, “James. LeBron James.” This playful nod to the iconic spy film adds a fun twist to their partnership.

The fan reactions to the images have been nothing short of hilarious. One fan commented, “Savannah not gonna be happy with this one ,” showing their concern for LeBron’s wife in a light-hearted way.

Advertisement

Another fan quipped, “I am unfamiliar with Victoria Justice game,” clearly unsure about the actress’s role in the campaign.

The humor continued as one fan joked, “Bron sleeping on the couch tonight,” while another questioned, “How come I couldn't see both your hands in the second pic?”

The comments continued with a playful note as one user remarked, “Always knew LeBron was unfaithful,” reflecting the spirited nature of fan interactions.

Interestingly, some fans even said, “I know it’s disrespectful to say this, but they look good together…” This remark shows how the public’s reactions are a blend of humor and genuine admiration for the partnership.

LeBron James continues to impress both on and off the court, and his partnership with Victoria Justice is just another example of his wide-ranging influence. As the buzz around the Lobos 1707 campaign grows, it’s clear that this dynamic duo is capturing the spotlight in more ways than one.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Six-Times All-Star Joey Votto Reveals Defining Moment That Led to His Retirement After Spending 17 Years at Cincinnati Reds