LeBron James And Wife Savana James React to Lakers Drafting Son Bronny James With No 55 Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers chose Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, with the 55th pick. This marks the first time ever that a father and son could potentially share an NBA locker room.

In his only season with the University of Southern California, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over 25 games. This achievement is significant for him. LeBron, although able to opt-out and become a free agent, is likely to stay in L.A. with his son now on the team. Understandably, both LeBron and Savannah James were deeply emotional.

How did LeBron James react to Bronny James being drafted by Lakers?

LeBron shared an awesome Instagram post Thursday night, featuring several photos and videos, ending with a digitally edited image of him and Bronny in Lakers jerseys.

The caption in the photo, “LEGACY!!!!!!”

You've got to admit, that's a pretty cool reaction on such a monumental day for the James family and the NBA. LeBron also led a champagne toast with family and friends at a New York dinner party after Bronny was picked 55th overall by the Lakers on Thursday.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin broke the news.

"The James family received the news while gathered together at an intimate dinner party in New York, sources told ESPN. LeBron's mother, Gloria, and wife Savannah's parents attended, along with some of Bronny's closest friends and confidants.

After the Lakers delivered their decision, LeBron led the group in a champagne toast to commemorate the occasion, a source told ESPN, and was 'very emotional' considering the ‘weight of the moment’.

How did Savannah James react to son Bronny James’ achievement?

Savannah James shared a nostalgic image of Bronny with his father LeBron, right after Bronny was picked by the Lakers, and posted it all over social media. The picture shows LeBron holding baby Bronny, back when LeBron was playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Savannah added teary-eyed emojis, clearly very emotional after the news. In the past, LeBron has mentioned that his wife has been the rock of the James family for years, making this a very emotional moment for her.

LeBron has said she's been the key to keeping the family together, especially with all the pressure and attention on the James name. Even though some have criticized Bronny's selection as not deserving of a second-round pick, he has overcome many challenges, including cardiac arrest, to get here. Many believe he will soon make an impact in Los Angeles.

Bronny James heart attack

Bronny, the eldest son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at USC and was admitted to the ICU on July 24. He was stable and out of the ICU a day later. In August, the James family announced that his heart condition, identified as a congenital heart defect, was treatable.