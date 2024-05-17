LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lakers Berated by Former NBA Coach; All You Need to Know

George Karl going against the Lakers is nothing new and fans are used to it by now. Amid the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching search, a former NBA head coach who previously coached in the NBA Finals against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls appeared out of nowhere and took some shots at the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. According to Karl, Davis has never been and never will be a superstar, and the four-time league Most Valuable Player is no longer one.

What Did George Karl Say?

Karl posted, "I’ll give the Lakers coaching search committee free advice today - LeBron isn’t a superstar anymore and AD will never be one. Now be sure to use those Truths when evaluating candidates and u might select someone u keep for longer than two szns!"

Although Karl is free to hold his own opinions, it's still shocking to hear someone disparage LeBron and AD in this way. Karl, though, isn't one to hold back when expressing his opinions. After only two seasons as the team's head coach, Darvin Ham was fired by the Lakers, and they are still searching for his replacement.

Karl’s Bad History with the Lakers

It’s not the first time Karl took a shot at Anthony Davis. He has mocked Anthony Davis's inclusion in the NBA Top 75 all-time list and took jabs at him last month. George Karl appears to be preoccupied with the Lakers most of the time, as evidenced by his harsh criticism of the team's roster and organizational structure.

He recently asserted that the Lakers' 2020 NBA championship win in the bubble did not matter and that the team has been an unstable one for the previous 15 years. Some fans have conjectured that Karl's resentment of the Lakers originates from his team's defeat in the 2009 Western Conference Finals. The Lakers, who went on to win the NBA championship that same season, defeated his Nuggets, led by Carmelo Anthony, in six games.

