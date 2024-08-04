LeBron James Back Joel Embiid Amid Constant Booing From French Fans During Paris Olympics

Joel Embiid is accepting all the hate he has received from French fans for choosing to play for Team USA during the Olympics in Paris. LeBron James has reaffirmed that the team is rooting for Embiid, no matter what taunts they direct at him while he competes in the Olympics.

James gave an interview to the Athletic after Team USA’s win over Puerto Rico. The King said, “We are all on Jo’s side. Jo’s in great spirits, we’re all in great spirits, and as his 11 teammates, we just give him the support that he needs both on the floor and off the floor if needed.”

Embiid put his hands behind his ears and raised them to encourage the Puerto Rico fans to boo him more loudly, playing into their taunts. Embiid performed the same motions at midcourt toward the end of the game while holding the ball in his hands, and he also made a three-point shot from the logo. The crowd became agitated when he air-balled the shot, but Embiid is infamous for making fun of his opponents.

Joel Embiid said that his son was born in the United States, which was a factor in his decision to play for Team USA rather than France. Embiid holds passports from both France and the United States and was born in Cameroon.

Advertisement

Embiid said, “It was a tough decision, but it is all about comfort level, and as I said, I’ve known these guys [Team USA] for a long time, and I just felt more comfortable than on the other side [France]. There was some concern with the other side. The comfort level was huge. I always say I’m going to be where I’m wanted, and these guys wanted me.”

With Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama, France already had two dominant centers on their Olympic squad; Embiid's addition would have made them one of the most potent frontcourts in Paris. However, after it became clear that they would require assistance after the FIBA Basketball team failed last year, Embiid decided to join Team USA and was signed by Grant Hill.

Embiid has started every game for Team USA thus far, except for one in which he did not participate. Though Embiid's ability to fit in with Team USA's style of play has been questioned, he appears to be growing more at ease with it over time. His point total against Puerto Rico was 15.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I’m an American, I play for Team USA': Joel Embiid's Blunt Response to Booing During Paris Olympics 2024