LeBron James backed to play as long as Tom Brady after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA all-time minutes

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers surpassed NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record, becoming the player with the most minutes played in NBA history during their game against the Philadelphia 76ers, a match they unfortunately lost 138-94.

James clocked 66,319 minutes throughout his career, encompassing both regular-season and playoff games, narrowly surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's record of 66,297 minutes.

In terms of time, James spent more than 1,105 hours, equivalent to over 46 full days on the NBA court.

Specifically, he played 54,665 minutes (representing 82.4%) in regular-season games and 11,654 minutes (17.6%) in playoff games.

LeBron James’ unparalleled NBA milestone and predictions for future longevity

After achieving this unparalleled NBA milestone, John Salley extolled LeBron’s incredible accomplishment and predicted a lengthy future in the NBA for the 38-year-old dynamo.

Betting on James’s endurance, Salley drew a comparison to NFL Legend Tom Brady’s long-standing career, stating that James could very well play until the age of 45.

Salley stated, "In my opinion, this young man was crafted for playing basketball. Remarkably, he fulfilled what he was destined to do. He fortified his body, honed his craft, and now shows greater agility and wisdom than ever."

Tom Brady's record-breaking career and comparisons to LeBron James

In his 23-year NFL career, Tom Brady, who initially played for the New England Patriots for two decades and later with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years, had a prominent role in 381 games, setting the highest record for an NFL quarterback.

Known as one of the best in NFL history, Brady boasts numerous achievements and records: seven Super Bowl victories, the most regular-season wins, and the highest number of regular-season passing yards.

After his 23rd NFL season, Brady decided to retire officially.

There is a striking resemblance between LeBron James and Tom Brady regarding their remarkable career longevity and triumphs. Both sportsmen have secured 10 championships each - Brady in the NFL and James in the NBA.

