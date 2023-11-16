LeBron James becomes first NBA player with a Triple-Double in their 21st season, where does he rank on the all-time list?

In a match against the Sacramento Kings, LeBron James, star of the Los Angeles Lakers, achieved another career milestone.

At 38 years old, he scored 28 points (6/8 2PT, 3/7 3PT, 7/8 FT), captured 10 rebounds, and made 11 assists, 4 steals, and 6 turnovers.

This performance made him the first player in NBA history to secure a triple-double in the 21st century.

James became the second oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, following Karl Malone, who achieved a triple-double in 2003 with the Lakers at the age of 40.

Despite James' stellar performance, the Lakers fell to the Kings 110-115, marking their first home defeat of the season.

Throughout this season, LeBron James has averaged 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game in just 11 appearances for the Lakers.

LeBron James currently ranks 5th on the all-time NBA triple-double list with 108 triple-doubles, surpassing Jason Kidd's 107.

He is behind Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), and Nikola Jokic (105).

Kings outshine Lakers, secure 125-110 win despite LeBron's triple-double

The Sacramento Kings seized their fourth consecutive victory, winning over the Los Angeles Lakers 125-110 on Wednesday night, despite LeBron James' 108th career triple-double and the Lakers' attempts at a fourth-quarter comeback.

Domantas Sabonis significantly contributed to this victory with 29 points and 16 rebounds. Both De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter delivered striking performances for the Kings, each scoring 28 points.

This robust match performance ended the Lakers' three-game winning streak, with the Kings securing their fifth win out of the last six games against their rivals. Huerter significantly added to the victory with his six 3-pointers.

James showcased a powerful performance, scoring 28 points, making 11 assists, and securing 10 rebounds, recording his first triple-double of his 21st NBA season.

This achievement allowed him to surpass Jason Kidd's record, owning the fifth-most triple-doubles in NBA history.

The Kings have recently secured three continuous wins against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Their top three scorers early on laid the foundation for a 26-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Despite an unexpected 30-13 run where the Lakers kept their starters in the game, their comeback fell short as they did not manage to narrow the lead to less than nine points and ultimately ran out of time.

This loss halted a positive sequence of games for the Lakers, who had bounced back from a three-game losing streak to the first blowout win of the season against Memphis.

Yet again, the Lakers demonstrated defensive weaknesses against the Kings, allowing 16 3-pointers, immediately after having allowed 20 to the Grizzlies

