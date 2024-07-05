LeBron James Biggest Critic Adds On to Hate by Praising Son Bronny While Mocking NBA Star Again

Following Bronny's signing of a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Skip Bayless recently discussed his thoughts on Bronny James during an episode of "The Skip Bayless Show." According to Bayless, Bronny has a stronger clutch gene than LeBron James, his father.

What did Bayless say?

Bayless said, "Bronny signed, sealed, and delivered now with the Lakers. He's on a guaranteed Laker contract there's no G League involved here. He's going to be on the Laker roster, as I said from day one, and he's going to play fairly significant minutes fairly quickly. I don't know how many that'll be, and I am a Bronny fan."

"I think Bronny is built even tougher than his father is because Bronny's been through a lot in his life, in the harshest spotlight any kid could ever be thrust into as LeBron James Jr. I love how Bronny's handled this."

Bayless called Bronny a more clutch player than his father

Bronny was commended by Bayless for obtaining a guaranteed contract with the Lakers, with a focus on his inclusion in the starting lineup as opposed to the G League. Even though Bronny was still a rookie, he anticipated that he would play big minutes rather quickly.

Because of the intense pressure and scrutiny that LeBron James Jr. has endured throughout his life, Bayless expressed his admiration for Bronny and said he is built tougher than LeBron. He applauded Bronny for exhibiting backbone, guts, and character in handling the spotlight with poise and fortitude.

Bayless added, "I think Bronny will be pretty good. I think he'll become a clutch three-point shooter. I've always gotten the feeling that Bronny had a bigger clutch gene than his father does. McDonald's game, he was in the spotlight, and they went to him late two or three times, and he just nailed threes."

Bayless emphasized Bronny's ability to be a game-changing three-point shooter, citing his game-winning baskets in the McDonald's All-American Game. Bronny did not shoot well from beyond the arc during his time at USC, but Bayless gave him a pass because of the serious heart condition that interfered with his college basketball career.

