Skip Bayless strikes again at LeBron James. After recently announcing his departure from his anchored show FS1, the analyst has got James again.

Known for his relentless hot takes on LeBron, Bayless proved that not even leaving his TV show could silence his trolling antics towards the NBA superstar. Following Team USA men’s basketball dominating Brazil 122-87, Bayless took the opportunity to mock LeBron in a social media video.

The 72-year-old sportscaster sarcastically praised LeBron for being the “all-time drama king," highlighting how LeBron always finds a way to inject drama into even the most mundane games.

In his typical fashion, Bayless exaggerated LeBron’s impact on the game against Brazil, emphasizing how LeBron supposedly saved the day by crowning himself after a triumphant return to the court.

Despite starting his narrative by saying, ‘I love LeBron James,' Bayless didn’t mind ruthlessly mocking the player. In his video, he said, “He is the all-time drama king. He has saved so many boring games with a new subplot, some backstory, or some new narrative that I didn’t see coming. Today against Brazil was classic; they didn’t belong in this game. It was a complete mismatch. And who saved the day? Who brought the new narrative? LeBron.”

While the truth was that the crowd was likely cheering for French swimmer Léon Marchand, and LeBron mistook it for himself , Bayless didn’t miss a chance to poke fun at LeBron’s seemingly dramatic actions. Despite being off his usual platform, Bayless proved that he hasn’t lost his touch for stirring up controversy and entertaining his audience with provocative commentary.

However, despite the mockery, LeBron James has emerged as the frontrunner for the MVP award at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite not leading in any single statistical category, James' consistent and impactful performance has set him apart, averaging 13.8 points, 7.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in the first four games.

His influential presence has been instrumental in Team USA's dominant performance, winning games by an average margin of 24.8 points. While facing stiff competition from other top players like Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Dennis Schröder, James' unwavering contributions and leadership on the court have positioned him as a standout candidate for the coveted MVP award.

Amidst the intense competition, James' all-around excellence and impact on Team USA's success have solidified his position at the forefront of the MVP race. With his remarkable performances and crucial contributions, James has established himself as a leading contender for the prestigious award.

However, as the semifinals and finals approach, the competition remains fierce, and each game presents new opportunities for the contenders to further stake their claim for the MVP title.

