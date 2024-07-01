LeBron James Called Klay Thompson At Start Of Free Agency, Reveals NBA Insider

Adding more fuel to the speculation about Klay Thompson joining the LA Lakers, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed a major development: LeBron James reached out to the 4-time champion as the 2024 NBA free agency period began.

The Lakers have been searching for a third star, and Thompson's name surfaced, especially after negotiations with the Golden State Warriors reportedly hit a dead end. According to league sources, the 5-time All-Star guard is "determined" to find a new team for his 14th NBA season, with both sides feeling their 13-year partnership is over.

During a SportsCenter appearance on Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that James contacted Klay Thompson as unrestricted free agency started.

"He and his agent, Greg Lawrence, are talking with a number of teams, including the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. They have had conversations tonight. I am told LeBron James called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened.“

Adrian added that the conversations and negotiations will continue “tomorrow” as well, and there won’t be any solution to it “tonight.”

The Lakers and Mavericks can offer Klay Thompson the $12.9 million midlevel exception, with James willing to take a pay cut to help the Lakers. Additionally, reports suggest the Warriors are open to a sign-and-trade move.

Klay Thompson has shown interest in playing in Lakers’ colors

Thompson is still not sure about his future, but he likes the idea of playing in purple and gold. He is set to meet with top executives from 3 teams in the coming weeks. LeBron's willingness to reduce his salary to sign a star player like Thompson is a significant factor in free agency talks.

The Warriors, on the other hand, want to address other needs in their roster, and Thompson's 2023-24 stats were not convincing for them. He averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, with shooting percentages of 43.2% from the field, 38.7% from three, and 92.7% from the free-throw line.

But when in form, Thompson is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. He ranks sixth on the NBA's all-time 3-pointer list, behind Steph Curry, Ray Allen, James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Reggie Miller.

Starting July 1, the league will get very interesting with many players available and teams, including the Lakers, looking to strengthen their rosters to become serious contenders.