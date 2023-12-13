LeBron James called out by NBA fans for disrespecting the National Anthem: ‘If it was China he would stand’

On Sunday afternoon, Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, made his first appearance for the USC Trojans, following a frightful incident during the offseason where he had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during practice.

LeBron had managed to witness his son's college debut. However, his timing of arrival seemed to irk some of the spectators.

As the game was beginning, cameras captured LeBron James striding to his courtside seats with his daughter, coinciding with the performance of the national anthem on the court.

Observers noted that James didn't halt, doff his hat, or pay respect to the national anthem. Instead, he opted to continue towards his seat.

This action elicited a wave of disapproval from the social media community.

On the court, Bronny James clocked 16 minutes of play, scoring four points, which included a three-pointer and a free throw. He also grabbed three rebounds, made two assists, executed two steals, and blocked one shot.

Despite Bronny's efforts, Long Beach State outscored USC in his debut with a final score of 84-79.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Michael Jordan’s wife? Everything you need to know about Yvette Prieto

Recurring controversies: LeBron James and National Anthem incidents

LeBron James has faced criticism before for his supposed disrespect towards the national anthem.

A 2019 clip shared by the NBA on ESPN shows James rallying the crowd just as the National Anthem was concluding before a Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

James enthusiastically exclaimed, "Let's go!" while the music was still playing, which resulted in a social media backlash, with users accusing him of showing disrespect to the anthem.

James also received criticism for his stance on the NBA-China conflict. He criticized Daryl Morey, the Houston Rockets general manager, for backing the Hong Kong protestors.

Speaking to reporters, James said, "Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you are not thinking about others and only thinking about yourself."

He added that he believed Morey wasn't informed about the situation and spoke out, potentially causing harm to people not just financially but also physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

ALSO READ: Zion Williamson drops season high points after being fat shamed: What did Stephen A. Smith say about Pelicans star?