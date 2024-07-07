LeBron James Caught Liking Cosplay Streamer’s Photos, Sparks Fan Reactions

NBA players often get caught sliding into gorgeous women's DMs, and this time around, LeBron James has been spotted liking photos posted by a cosplay streamer on social media.

Numerous fans quickly noticed LeBron's interaction and captured screenshots before he seemingly unliked the post. This incident has sparked a wave of funny reactions and discussions online.

LeBron James caught liking photos of this streamer

NBA superstar LeBron James appears to have been caught liking photos shared by cosplay streamer Oshun Guerra. Guerra posted several photos with the caption, “This bou in my DMs say im prettttyyyy,” implying that LeBron had messaged her. While this claim might be exaggerated, many fans did share screenshots of LeBron liking Oshun Guerra’s photos.

LeBron fans did not take this interaction kindly. Many took to social media to criticize Guerra, with some even going as far as sending her abusive messages. Guerra later deleted a tweet in which she claimed she had received death threats following the incident. This isn't the first time LeBron has been involved in such controversies with online personalities.

Fan reactions to LeBron liking a woman’s pictures

LeBron ‘liking’ Oshun Guerra’s images sparked a slew of fan reactions. Fans humorously speculated on the consequences, with one saying, "Bro is sleeping on the couch tonight," while another commented, "Caught in 4K."

Some joked about LeBron’s probable oversight with remarks like, "Bron forgot to switch to the burner, man," and some hilariously put the blame on LeBron’s son Bronny, saying, "Bronny stole LeBron's phone."

Then, of course, there were "LeComments,” featuring many reactions such as "LeGotCaught," "LeGottaExplainThisToHisWife," "LeHorny," "LeAffair," "LeCourt," and "LeDivorce."

One NSFW comment defended him, saying, "He’s been inside the same chick for the past 20-plus years. Give the man a break, would ya."

Then there were some conspiracy theorists, claiming all celebrity athletes sleep around and have one-night stands with women. However, their PR teams manage to cover up these infidelities, creating a better public image for these athletes.

LeBron’s previous incidents

In 2022, Instagram model Just Ghazal accused LeBron of "creepin" on her Instagram. Another notable incident occurred in 2017 when Instagram model Heidi V. Hoback shared that LeBron had slid into her DMs. Hoback posted a conversation with LeBron about how he offered to trade basketball pointers for hunting lessons.

In the 2023/24 NBA season, LeBron was seen chatting with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis courtside, and their clip went viral. While it wasn't exactly flirting, he did wish them a happy Women's Day, creating a viral and hilarious moment.

Despite these small controversies, LeBron’s married life with his wife Savannah has always been rock solid, as these small incidents never affected their relationship. LeBron continues to focus on his career and his commitments.