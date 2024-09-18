LeBron James Cheers Up NFL Star Bryce Young Amid Panthers Benching QB for Andy Dalton

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently showed support for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who has faced challenges in his early career. Following Young's benching by the Panthers and the decision to start veteran Andy Dalton, James took to social media to offer words of encouragement and express his support for the young quarterback.

As someone who has dealt with high expectations from a young age, James understands the pressures of entering a professional league as a top draft pick and sought to uplift Young during this challenging time.

Taking to his X/Twitter handle, Bron wrote, “Bryce Young hold ya head Young 🤴🏾!! Rooting for you and know this ain’t on you! Continue to put the work in and it shall prevail! 🙏🏾🫡👑”

Similar to James, Young entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick, but has struggled to meet the lofty expectations set for him. With a record of 2-16 as a starter and a challenging season, compounded by the struggles of the Panthers as a team, Young has had a difficult start to his professional career.

Additionally, the emergence of other top quarterbacks from his draft class, such as C.J. Stroud, has put further scrutiny on Young's performance. Despite these challenges, James' message aimed to remind Young that he has supporters who believe in his potential and want to see him succeed in the NFL.

Carolina's decision to bench Young and turn to Andy Dalton for their upcoming game was met with surprise, especially given the team's current standing and the potential for the future.

This move comes after a series of disappointing performances by Young, who has struggled to live up to expectations since being drafted as the top pick in 2023. Despite head coach Dave Canales' initial affirmation that Young's job was secure following a recent loss, the decision to start Dalton indicates a significant shift in the team's strategy.

Young's underwhelming stats, including a low completion percentage, limited touchdowns, and turnovers, have contributed to the Panthers' lackluster performance, prompting the coaching staff to seek a change at the quarterback position.

The decision to bench Young holds particular weight for Panthers fans given the substantial cost of acquiring him. In a trade with the Chicago Bears, the Panthers surrendered valuable assets including wide receiver DJ Moore and multiple high draft picks.

The Bears used one of these picks to select highly-touted quarterback Caleb Williams, adding to frustration for Panthers supporters who had high hopes for Young's potential impact. With the team currently winless, the upcoming game against the Raiders will offer an important opportunity for Dalton to demonstrate his ability to lead the Panthers to success.

Andy Dalton, a veteran quarterback with an impressive career spanning 14 years, now has the opportunity to step in as the starting quarterback for the Panthers. His experience and track record, including three Pro Bowl appearances and a history of successful performances, provide a sense of stability for the team amidst the turbulence caused by a series of disappointing results.