LeBron James Claps Back at Car Company Over Fake Purchase Rumors: “I Don't Know Y'all, Clout Chasers”

NBA superstar LeBron James recently found himself at the center of a social media controversy. A car dealership called Effortless Motors in Riverside claimed that LeBron James had purchased a new Bugatti from them. LeBron vehemently denied these claims with a post to his Instagram story.

LeBron James rips car company for social media post

Effortless Motors, a car dealership based in Riverside, California posted a video on Wednesday, 12th June showing a Bugatti being loaded onto a truck with a caption — “Congratulations to our biggest VIP customer @kingjames for Trusting Effortless Motors”.

This proclamation by Effortless Motors that LeBron James is their "biggest VIP customer" and congratulating him on choosing their dealership annoyed LeBron, and he swiftly dismissed these claims through his Instagram story, labeling them as lies and accusing the dealership of seeking clout.

"Stop the [cap]!!" LeBron exclaimed on Friday, 14th June. "LIARS!! I don't know y'all and I don't even have that car. CLOUT CHASERS."

Fan backlash and clarification from dealership

Following LeBron's public rebuttal, his fans flooded Riverside dealership’s social media with negative comments. Many fans shared LeBron’s sentiments and criticized the dealership for exploiting his name for marketing purposes.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Effortless Motors owner Daniel Ubario admitted that the post was indeed a marketing tactic that unexpectedly garnered significant attention.

Ubario clarified that there had been no prior collaboration between Effortless Motors and LeBron James. He emphasized that the Bugatti featured in the video was not associated with the NBA superstar in any way.

He also mentioned that he personally reached out to LeBron James to apologize for the “misunderstanding” but had not received a response as of yet.

Marketing strategy or misstep?

Some fans are speculating that Effortless Motors employed a controversial but potentially effective marketing strategy of ‘reverse psychology’ by falsely claiming affiliation with LeBron James.

Despite the backlash, the dealership Effortless Motors inadvertently gained a ton of visibility due to LeBron’s post since his denial of the purchase reached his vast Instagram following of 159 million.

While this incident has drawn attention to the car dealership, they should understand the risks associated with leveraging celebrity names without authorization.

Past legal precedents have shown that celebrities are quick to take legal action against false endorsements and misleading advertising practices. If LeBron decides to sue the dealership then it could be a big trouble for them.

