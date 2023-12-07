LeBron James comes down heavily on 'ridiculous' American gun laws and policies after UNLV shooting

Following a tragic shooting at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas campus, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James expressed passionate criticism of the United States' gun laws on Wednesday.

The incident, which claimed several lives, provoked James to comment on the persistent issue of gun control on the eve of the In-Season Tournament semifinals against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Responding to a text from a friend asking him to stay safe in light of the UNLV shooting, James shared his views at a press conference at the T-Mobile Arena.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed his frustration at the continuous cycle of gun violence incidents across the nation.

James emphasized the ease of obtaining firearms and the alarming repetition of these violent events as critical issues.

He denounced the lack of change in gun control regulations despite the ongoing loss of innocent lives in various settings, from academic campuses to public spaces. As it stands, according to him, the situation is nothing short of "senseless" and "ridiculous."

Reactions, Advocacy, and NBA's Response to UNLV Shooting

"The senseless shooting at UNLV today has left the NBA family in a state of devastation," read the statement. "To the friends and families of the victims, as well as the entire Las Vegas community, we offer our deepest condolences."

In the wake of this incident, the league plans to observe a moment of silence before the semifinals on Thursday, according to a source who spoke with ESPN.

However, there's no anticipated disruption to this week's schedule.

The dreadful assault took place around 11:45 a.m. PT on Wednesday, not far from the Strip and the previous site of the 2017 massacre that took 60 lives and injured hundreds of country music fans.

This prompted a swift police response and precautionary measures by the campus community, which secured themselves in classrooms and dorm rooms.

James, a persistent advocate for gun control and reform, has joined others, such as Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr in lending his voice to calls for significant changes in gun laws.

They've consistently responded to mass shootings nationwide with pleas for the government to act.

The upcoming semifinals will see the Los Angeles Lakers play in the second match, following the face-off between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. The victorious teams will vie for the tournament championship on Saturday evening.

