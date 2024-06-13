LeBron James Compared to Queen of Dragons Vhagar by House of the Dragon Crew for THIS Reason

While the second season of the House of the Dragon's premiere is approaching, the showrunner of the fantasy drama Ryan Condal thinks there is something similar about Vhagar and the National Basketball Association (NBA) legend LeBron James.

Condal compared the two to each other and he had his reasons. Here is what made the American screenwriter compare a dragon to the Los Angeles Lakers star.

What made Ryan Condal compare LeBron James to Vhagar, the queen of dragons?

Ryan Condal recently, at the last podcast episode of the Season 2 premiere, with host Jason Concepcion and Greta Johnsen, compared Vhagar to power forward LeBron James calling the queen of the dragons, “The LeBron James of Dragons.” The 45-year-old further stated that the she-dragon “makes the whole team better,” and is “a big threat.”

LeBron, known for his unparalleled skills and abilities, is a legendary basketball player, who provides unwavering commitment and support for his teammates. Talking about Vhagar, from being the smallest dragon to the most threatening one, she has come a long way in the world of dragons.

On the other hand, LeBron is currently the oldest active player in the league competing in 21 NBA seasons which proves his longevity, and even at this age, the Lakers' legend keeps performing at his best with his usual energy.

Advertisement

While one may wonder how long an elite player can stay on top, James has made his longevity look relatively easy, telling everyone that age is just a number.

Something similar is Vhagar, the oldest living dragon. In the beginning, the she-dragon was part of a group of three dragons, however, in the end after a decade, she is the only one to have survived. So maybe Ryan is not the only one who may find them resembling each other.

LeBron James has played 10 NBA Finals

Making it to the NBA Finals is one of the biggest achievements a basketball player or team can have if not the biggest, and LeBron James has done it 10 times with eight coming back to back.

The four-time NBA champion has won the Finals MVP award in all of those championship games. Additionally, he is also a 20-time NBA All-Star. These are just a few of his records among the long list of his highlights and awards.

Advertisement