LeBron James Could Play With Sons Bronny and Bryce if He Signs Max Contract Extension With Lakers? Exploring Possibilities

LeBron James may get a chance to play alongside his oldest son in the 2024–25 season after the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. There's also a chance that LeBron will play with his youngest son, Bryce James if that wasn't amazing enough.

At this point, LeBron's future is still somewhat unknown as he is anticipated to choose to become an unrestricted free agent by exercising his $51.4 million player option for the 2024–25 Lakers season. However, it is generally accepted that the 39-year-old will re-sign with the team.

What are the Lakers willing to offer to LeBron James?

LeBron reportedly has a three-year, $160 million contract that the Lakers are willing to offer him, keeping him with the team through the 2026–2027 campaign. The 20-time All-Star might play alongside Bryce if he does until that season.

After finishing his junior year at Sierra Canyon, Bryce's earliest possible NBA Draft entry date would be in 2026. The 17-year-old isn't among the top 100 prospects in ESPN's 2025 class ranking right now, but as Bronny demonstrated, the Lakers wouldn't pass on a James family member despite their lack of elite status.

What are the plans of LeBron James?

LeBron reportedly wants to play for two or three more years, and he may alter his mind if the Lakers aren't able to contend for a championship. It doesn't matter if the team isn't very good; he will play if he gets to play with both of his sons.

In his 21st NBA season, LeBron averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. It's evident that he still has gas in the tank, and if he doesn't sustain a major injury, I believe he could play for three more years.

