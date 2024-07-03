LeBron James Could Sign USD 104 Million Two-Year Extension With Lakers With No Trade Clause, Reveals NBA Insider

LeBron James is reportedly heading back to the Los Angeles Lakers, as anticipated, following their agreement to a new contract during the free agency period.

James is set to sign a two-year, $104 million maximum contract to stay with the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a no-trade clause and a player option. Although James chose to forego his $51.4 million contract for the 2024–25 season, it was anticipated that he would negotiate a new deal with Los Angeles.

The Lakers did everything to bring back LeBron

Undoubtedly, the Lakers exerted every effort to take actions that appeared to be intended to make James happy. After firing Darvin Ham, the team appointed JJ Redick, his podcast partner, as head coach.

The Lakers chose Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. This will allow LeBron to play in an NBA game the following season with his son.

LeBron's free agency seemed to be handled quietly, but there was some confusion regarding the kind of contract he would sign with the Lakers. With a complete no-trade clause, the 20-time All-Star was qualified to sign a three-year contract worth up to $162 million.

Lakers missed out on quality players in free agency

According to Chris Haynes of Turner Sports, James was thinking about making a deal that would allow the Lakers to use their entire $12.9 million mid-level exception in free agency.

Since agreeing to a three-year, $99.9 million contract to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers in August of 2016, James has never accepted a contract that is less than its maximum value. Aside from his rookie contract, he only ever signed a non-max deal when he joined the Miami Heat.

The Lakers' hopes of acquiring Klay Thompson and Jonas Valančiūnas were dashed when they agreed to deals with other teams. Los Angeles could benefit from having players of DeMar DeRozan's caliber still available.

When taking into account James' $49.99 million salary for the upcoming season, the Lakers are only roughly $6 million under the second apron, so it will be challenging to add someone of DeRozan's caliber.

