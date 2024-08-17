LeBron James Criticised by Lakers Insider For Prioritizing USD 500K Over Playoff Dreams; Report

The Los Angeles Lakers set a precedent for the rest of the league by winning the first-ever in-season tournament the previous season. Despite LeBron James being quite wealthy, he was focused on winning right away, stating, "I hear there's $500,000 on the line, so we're going for that."

The king paid a high price for his victory, even though it satisfied his avarice and made him the first-ever in-season tournament MVP. Media guru Trevor Lane gave the Lakers a harsh reality check and cautioned them against making the same error as the previous year.

During the Lakers Nation podcast, Lane addressed how the in-season tournament win might have played a part in their downfall in the playoffs, “I am curious though because I think they burned out a little bit too much gas in the tank.”

The Lakers won all seven of the games they played in the tournament, concentrating solely on taking home the trophy. For a little while, they appeared to be the league's best team as a result. But after winning the NBA Cup, their performance sharply declined, and the Lakers dropped ten of their subsequent fourteen games as the adrenaline wore off. “I think that is what ultimately cost them the season,” Trevor remarked.

Trevor expects the Lakers to play differently this year. He believes that going all out early in the season could have negative consequences. "I don't think the Lakers will win the NBA Cup again," he says. Trevor is concerned that the team may have exhausted too much energy in the early seven-game tournament, leaving them with little left for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Particularly since LeBron is getting close to 40 years old. Furthermore, since the Lakers made history by being the first to lift the cup the previous year, they might not be as motivated to win this time. Now, let's concentrate on our main objective—winning a championship.

Trevor expects the Lakers to take the tournament seriously, even though he doesn't want them to go all out for the NBA Cup this year, especially since most of the games count toward the regular season standings. As a result, the Lakers must win many games to improve their seeding from the previous year. However, the road ahead won't be easy. This year's tournament field includes some of the best teams in the NBA, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, and Utah Jazz.

ALSO READ: LeBron James ‘You Are My Sunshine’ Meme Explained