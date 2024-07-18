LeBron James Criticized for Lack of Reaction to Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most prominent figures in American sports, and has consistently used his platform to speak out against political and social issues. The Lakers legend, who is the most followed NBA athlete on Earth, boasts a following of sensational 159 million followers on Instagram.

So, when Bron posts something through his account, it’s obvious to reach a wide audience sitting across all parts of the world.

LeBron James criticized for lack of reaction to Donald Trump’s assassination attempt

LeBron James’ conspicuous silence in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked criticism as he’s being questioned about the consistency of his advocacy.

As reported by Bobby Burack of Total Pro Sports, over the years, James has been vocal on issues ranging from racial injustice to political matters, often emphasizing the importance of using his influence for social change.

His documentary 'More Than an Athlete' has already been in the market and his firm stance against remaining silent on serious societal issues has been his way of being a vocal advocate.

However, recent events have shed light on what some perceive as a selective approach to advocacy. In the wake of the attempted assassination of Trump, James has refrained from addressing the matter, prompting comparisons to other athletes like Patrick Mahomes, who has been cautious in lending his voice to political issues he deems requiring deeper understanding and education.

Critics argue that while James has sought to position himself as a catalyst for societal change, his silence on the attempted assassination raises questions about the sincerity of his commitment to speaking out on issues of national importance.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr condemns assassination attempt on Trump

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has condemned the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, expressing his dismay at the tragic event. Kerr, who is currently in Abu Dhabi with the American men’s basketball team for exhibition games against Serbia and Australia, was struck by the news of the shooting.

During his conversation regarding the shooting at Trump’s rally, Kerr called it a ‘terrible’ act and ‘a demoralizing day’ for the country.

The coach's emotional response resonates deeply with his personal history, as his father, Malcolm Kerr, fell victim to gun violence in a tragic incident in 1984.

Given Kerr's family history and the prevalence of gun violence in the United States, he has been an outspoken advocate for gun control, using his platform to raise awareness on the issue.

Despite being a Biden supporter, the coach emphasized the importance of representing the best of the nation during these trying times, as the Team USA players strive to embody dignity and respect while wearing the USA label.

His sentiments were echoed by star player Steph Curry, who highlighted the need for unity and a concerted effort to address the underlying issues surrounding the state of politics and gun control in the country.

