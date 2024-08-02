LeBron James' Date With Wife Savannah at Eiffel Tower on the Day of Bomb Threat Sparks Security Concern In Paris

LeBron James, who continues to use the metro to get around the city despite attacks there on July 26, is said to have raised security concerns at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris by taking his wife to the Eiffel Tower.

The legendary Los Angeles Laker is in Paris with the NBA players from Team USA as they pursue yet another gold medal, but the 39-year-old is also making the most of his time in France by getting some quality with his wife Savannah.

The basketball team from the United States of America gets to stay in a five-star hotel rather than the Olympic Village. They make the most of it. When not on duty, the players can be seen hanging out in the streets and at sporting events. King James has had the most fun so far in that lineup. Crucially, the officials went above and beyond to grant him the authority to arrange a special game for the LA Lakers superstar. That is another way that it could be stated.

James had sneaked out to watch beach volleyball with his wife Savannah but when they arrived at the famous towering Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, they discovered that the match had been halted by a storm.

But instead, they stayed put, sipping wine and rooting for Team USA under the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower, as they watched Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, the American duo, take on China.

Three coordinated arson attacks on the high-speed rail service left over 800,000 travelers stranded ahead of the Olympic ceremony. According to local reports, there was a two-hour delay because of malevolent acts by unknown individuals that disrupted the railway system's optic-fiber lines. Furthermore, according to the same report, most of the stranded travelers were French locals who were getting ready to leave the town for the long weekend.

However, there was a bomb threat at Basel-Mulhouse's Franco-Swiss airport after the arson attack. The airport was promptly evacuated by the officials. Officials haven't verified any connections between the bomb threat and the rail attack, though. In addition to this, the passengers were left stranded at the stations due to a cyber threat created by hackers.

