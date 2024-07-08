LeBron James Discusses New Lakers Contract, Hints It 'Could Be' His Last NBA Deal

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James, reaffirmed his commitment to the team by signing an extended contract worth $101.35 million for two years. His strategy to accept this deal allowed the Lakers to save millions, potentially facilitating free-agent purchases to bolster their pursuit of another championship ring. Yet, the Lakers must capitalize on this saved amount and remain unexpectedly silent during the free agency period.

After securing his contract extension, LeBron James engaged in an exclusive one-on-one discussion with Dave McMenamin, an NBA reporter for ESPN. Their conversation encompassed numerous topics, including the Lakers' latest acquisition—Bronny James, LeBron's son.

LeBron James hints at possible retirement as Lakers undergo major changes

LeBron James' newest contract incited queries about his possible retirement, with the Lakers concurrently undergoing substantial alterations.

When McMenamin inquired whether this contract might be LeBron's final one, the basketball icon provided a non-committal yet candid response.

"I mean, it could be. I'm not going to sit up here and say, 'Maybe not.' But yeah, it could be, easily. We'll see what happens,” expressed LeBron.

Notwithstanding their absence of free-agent signings, the Lakers have implemented substantial changes within the team. Of note is their replacement of previous head coach Darvin Ham with relatively inexperienced JJ Redick, LeBron's podcast co-host.

LeBron's new contract and historic milestones highlight journey with Bronny

Lakers welcome the return of the 39-year-old LeBron as he signs a fresh two-year contract valued at $101.35 million on Wednesday. This places LeBron with the Lakers until 2026, with an option for him to continue into the 2025-26 season.

He could set a new record if he continues to play for the duration of his latest contract. This accomplishment would place him above Vince Carter in the Hall of Fame for an NBA career spanning 23 seasons.

Next season, LeBron looks forward to a special moment, playing alongside his son, Bronny James—a dream true for him. Following their choice for the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft - Bronny was signed by the Lakers to a four-year deal valued at $7.9 million.

LeBron is gearing up for the challenge to aid the Lakers' rebound after their first-round playoff dropout, although his long-term prospective association is uncertain.

