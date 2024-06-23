LeBron James Drops Crazy Reaction Over Bryce James’ Viral Poster Dunk on Instagram

Superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers must be feeling pretty proud right now. His younger son Bryce James recently had a poster dunk in a game go viral, and his older son Bronny James is currently in the NBA Draft process.

James’ story on Instagram

LeBron adored it. He also posted his response to Bryce's criticism on Instagram, ensuring everyone was aware of it.

For LeBron and the Lakers, this offseason promises to be very significant. The team recently made JJ Redick, co-host of James' podcast, their new head coach after making efforts to sign Dan Hurley of UConn. Like his replacement, Darvin Ham, Redick is a first-time head coach, so there will be a lot of pressure on him to win right away with the players the Lakers have.

Will Redick be a factor in James’ stay at LA Lakers?

Of course, it's a different story entirely whether the Lakers genuinely possess the talent necessary to contend in the Western Conference. But Los Angeles supporters expect Redick to win with this group, no matter what.

James also has the option to opt out and become a free agent in the upcoming offseason. Given that his friend is now coaching the Lakers, it wouldn't be shocking if he chose to re-sign with the team and exercise his player option. However, it would be shocking if he chose to sign with another team.

