LeBron James Dubbed ‘Today’s Muhammad Ali’ as He Becomes First NBA Star to Lead Team USA at Olympics

LeBron James made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the first NBA player to lead Team USA onto the global stage, carrying the American flag with pride and determination.

Soon after the American brigade sailed through the Seine River in Paris, the internet went abuzz comparing LeBron with one of the greatest boxers of all time, Muhammad Ali.

Dan Le Batard dubbed LeBron James as 'today's Muhammad Ali'

LeBron James was at the forefront of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony leading the way for the country. LeBron was selected to be the flag bearer for Team USA along with Coco Gauff . However, the historic moment caught one of the former analyst’s attention.

Drawing parallels to the legendary Muhammad Ali, former analyst Dan Le Batard boldly proclaimed James as "today's Ali" during a segment of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

During his podcast, Batard said,”I don't think we understand how unfair we've been to excellence over the last 20 years. With social media mocking people, he (LeBron James) was always chasing Michael. Seeing him holding that American flag, and that flag means something different than it did twenty years ago, but the person holding it doesn’t. He still represents excellence for twenty years, today’s Ali.”

Le Batard asserted the deep-rooted admiration for anyone who is growing up and idolizing Bron. He summed up the greatness between Lebron James and Muhammad Ali.

Dwyane Wade finds inspiration in watching LeBron James play

Dwyane Wade, the Miami Heat legend and Olympic gold medalist, recently found inspiration in watching his close friend LeBron James dominate the basketball court during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Though Wade is not a part of the U.S. contingent this time, he has taken on the role of NBC's color commentator for the basketball competition. Wade had the opportunity to witness LeBron James lead Team USA to an impressive victory over Serbia, where the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's performance left a profound impact on him.

As Wade observed James' exceptional skills and enduring dominance on the court, he pondered on his own career trajectory and joked about the choices that may have prevented him from achieving a similar level of greatness at James' age.

Reflecting on his illustrious career which includes championships, accolades, and an Olympic gold medal, Dwyane Wade humorously mused about the decisions that may have led him away from being at the peak of the game like LeBron.

With over 4,000 players having graced the NBA, Wade's legacy as a basketball icon stands tall. However, as he witnessed LeBron James' remarkable longevity and continued impact on the game, Wade couldn't help but consider the paths they each took in their careers.

