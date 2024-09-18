LeBron James Eagerly Wants Las Vegas Ownership in NBA; But There’s a Catch

The prospect of NBA expansion has been discussed for quite some time, and with hints and rumors accumulating around possible new teams and ownership groups, the NBA community has been eager to see the league take significant steps toward expansion.

Back in December 2020, NBA commissioner Adam Silver hinted at revisiting the idea of expanding the league, citing the changing landscape due to the absence of fans in arenas and the financial pressures faced by team owners.

Since then, the anticipation has only grown, with potential ownership groups quietly raising funds and making plans for new arenas. Among those expressing a keen interest in owning a team is LeBron James , whose desire to have a stake in a Las Vegas-based franchise is no secret.

However, there are many factors at play, making the road to expansion a complex and uncertain one.

As of now, the timeline and details surrounding NBA expansion remain ambiguous. NBA insiders and sources close to the discussions have shed light on the evolving dynamics and the numerous considerations involved.

The actual process of adding new teams to the NBA is intricate and uncertain. While the league last expanded in 2002, when the Charlotte Bobcats commenced play in October 2004, the circumstances were different at that time. The league was not considering expanding to other cities, and the team was essentially a replacement for a relocated franchise, which expedited the process.

Currently, the league has not committed to expansion, and the timeline for initiating the process remains undefined. It's speculated that the 2027-28 season is being targeted for potential expansion, with 2026-27 being deemed as a less realistic start date. The phases involved in the expansion process, including city selection, ownership group selection, and infrastructure development, contribute to the extended timeline.

LeBron James has been quite vocal about his desire to own an NBA team in Las Vegas, showing his enthusiasm to take on a role as an owner in the league.

Other than LeBron, in Seattle, the Kraken's ownership group, led by owner Samantha Holloway and her father David Bonderman, has expressed interest in making a bid for an NBA team. The group, which includes figures such as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and individuals with ties to former Sonics ownership, is well-positioned to pursue ownership of a new Seattle-based franchise.

