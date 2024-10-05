LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Opens Up About Lakers Drafting Bronny: ‘It’s Not Going to Look Good

LeBron James and his son Bronny James will make history as the first father-son duo to play in the same NBA game, though they acknowledge there's still much work ahead. Iman Shumpert, LeBron's former teammate, fully supports the Los Angeles Lakers' decision to draft Bronny.

In an exclusive interview with RG.org, Shumpert praised the Lakers' choice, calling it a smart move.

"It's a smart decision. The kid can play basketball and utilize his strengths. A lot of teams look good on paper, but that doesn’t always translate in the game. They might stack their roster and still lose by 30 points in the first round. We don’t have time for that. Bronny isn’t that kind of player," Shumpert said.

Shumpert compared Bronny to former Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, known for his playmaking, as Ball averaged 7.2 assists per game in his rookie season.

"Despite Lonzo's ups and downs, he plays a team-oriented game and gets others involved. He makes players better, and Bronny excels in that area. He stays in rhythm without disrupting others. He doesn’t need many dribbles or touches to be effective. His game is efficient, and as he gets more experience in key decision-making moments, especially when the stakes are high, we’ll see him improve quickly," Shumpert added.

Advertisement

Bronny struggled during Summer League, averaging only 8.8 points per game while playing 25.1 minutes, the second most among Lakers players. He shot poorly, making just 35.0% of his attempts and only 15.8% from three-point range.

Shumpert pointed out that many rookies experience similar difficulties early in their careers. “Because of where he grew up in that household — and I'm sure they watch a ton of tape I just watched the kid play this summer. I watched him play, and all I could think was, if anybody else made these mistakes, it's part of being a rookie,” said LeBron James' former teammate.

In Bronny James' NBA preseason debut, he played 16 minutes, scoring 2 points on 1-of-6 shooting in the Lakers' 124-107 loss to the Timberwolves. He contributed 3 blocks, 1 assist, and 1 rebound, and despite his slow offensive start, his defense stood out, particularly with a chase-down block early in the game. His first basket came with less than a minute remaining, drawing cheers from the crowd. Coach JJ Redick praised Bronny's potential, highlighting his defensive prowess.

Advertisement

Coach JJ Redick expressed his satisfaction with Bronny James after the game, saying, "I liked what I saw from Bronny... he's so easy to coach, and he's got great soul and energy." He praised Bronny's defensive instincts and potential to become a disruptive defender, evident in his three blocks. Redick acknowledged that Bronny is still finding his offensive rhythm and emphasized the coaching staff's role in helping him develop. Overall, Redick was pleased with Bronny's progress in training camp and his performance during the game.

ALSO READ: Karl-Anthony Towns Emphasizes Anthony Edwards’ Key Attributes That Could Elevate Him to NBA Stardom: 'He reminds people of Michael Jordan’