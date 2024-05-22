LeBron James Expresses Frustration As Pacers Fail To Foul Jaylen Brown Before Game-Tying 3 Pointer

At the Eastern Conference Finals Game 1, the Indiana Pacers lead late to the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter's final seconds. Jaylen Brown evened the score with a three-pointer, with only five seconds left, pushing the game into overtime.

The Celtics won in overtime with a score of 133-128.

LeBron James questioned why the Pacers, or any other team in the same, did not just commit a foul.

Fans also reacted to LeBron James's frustration.

After the game, Rick Carlisle, the Pacers' coach, revealed to the media that the team had planned to foul with 5.7 seconds remaining. However, Brown quickly initiated the offense, depriving them of the chance to foul. Carlisle explained that giving up a three-shot foul or a four-point play was not part of their strategy.

Opponents of the tactic to foul when leading by three points argue that it could risk a shooting foul, potentially surrendering a four-point play, or three free throws. This might be an easier route for the trailing team to even the score compared to netting a challenged three-pointer.

Another factor to consider is the need to successfully inbound the ball and execute free throws in subsequent possessions. Some coaches may prefer their teams play tight defense, forcing the opponents to attempt a contested three-pointer, instead of prolonging the game and potentially making a mistake that could offer the trailing team an opportunity to win with a two-pointer.

Boston Celtics Stage Thrilling Comeback to Win Eastern Conference Finals Opener

In a fervent setting at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics set the tone scoring the first 12 points against the Indiana Pacers at the onset of the Eastern Conference finals, thus delivering an assertive message.

Unfazed by the hostile environment a common scenario for them as they recently triumphed over New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden the bounced back with their aggressive offense.

Holding a 3-point lead with less than a minute to the fourth quarter's end, the Pacers unfortunately squandered it due to crippling turnovers.

The game saw a tumultuous end, marked by Indiana’s missed opportunities and the offensive skill of Celtic's Jayson Tatum. Boston's Jaylen Brown clinched a challenging corner 3-pointer with just over six seconds remaining, nudging the game into overtime where Boston outpaced Indiana with a score of 133-128 in Game 1.

Boosting the momentum, Tatum chimed in with a 3-point play, followed by a 3-pointer, securing a lead of 127-123 for Boston with 42.9 seconds remaining, which offered enough leeway to clinch the victory.

With 36 points to his name, including 10 in overtime, Tatum was the highest scorer of the game. He also racked up 12 rebounds and three steals.

He, Brown who scored 26 points, grabbed six rebounds, gave five assists, and had three steals, and Jrue Holiday who amassed 28 points, assisted eight times, seized seven rebounds, and made three steals, were the trio from the Celtics with a minimum of 26 points, seven rebounds, and three steals.

