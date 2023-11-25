LeBron James eyes on NBA record books: 5 milestones looming in 2024

LeBron James, who entered the NBA in 2003, has been actively achieving numerous accolades and dominating teams throughout his career.

Now in his 21st year in the league, the All-Star forward for the L.A. Lakers is poised to set new records during the 2023-24 season.

During the upcoming 2024 season, LeBron James is expected to break multiple NBA records.

Here are the top 5 records he could surpass in 2024:

1) 40,000 Career Points:

Having entered the NBA history books by reaching 39,000 career points on November 22, 2023, LeBron James stands merely 1,348 points away from becoming the first player to achieve the 40,000-point milestone.

Barring any health issues, he is anticipated to reach this significant mark later in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

His current season statistics boast an average of 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

Remarkably consistent, James has managed to score a minimum of 1,500 points every year in his career, except for the 2020-21 season when he scored 1,126 points across 45 games.

2) 20th All-Star Selection:

He possesses the potential to secure a 20th All-Star selection and a 20th All-NBA Team spot, potentially making history as the first NBA player to achieve this milestone, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's records.

3) Top three in free throws made:

Ranked fourth in career free throws made at 8,136, LeBron James aims to surpass Kobe Bryant's third-place position, needing 292 more free throws.

With consistent performance—251 and 254 free throws made in the last two seasons respectively—James could enter the top three in free throws made during the upcoming 2023-24 season.

4) Second-highest regular-season minutes record

LeBron James is on the verge of setting a new record for the second-highest regular-season minutes played in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

Currently logging 54,094 regular-season minutes, he trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 57,446 minutes by 3,352 minutes.

Given his consistent playing time and relentless pursuit of records, it's highly likely he will surpass this milestone.

5) Most Combined Regular Season and Playoff Games

LeBron James has an opportunity to eclipse the record for the most combined regular season and playoff games in the forthcoming 2023-24 season.

While Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the current record with 1,797 games, James has participated in a total of 1,703 games, comprising 1,421 regular-season games and 282 playoff matches.

To break the record, James needs to play an additional 94 games.

