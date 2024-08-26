‘LeBron James F***** That All Up’: NFL Star Maxx Crosby Reveals Hilarious Reason Why He Has Beef With NBA Great

NFL star Maxx Crosby found himself unintentionally stirring the pot in the realm of basketball, particularly with a prominent NBA figure. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end inadvertently sparked a whimsical controversy due to his unique take on the debate surrounding NBA legends Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant.

During an appearance on 'The OGs Show,' Crosby shared his perspective on whom he would trust to come through in the clutch during a pivotal Game 7 scenario. Emphatically, Crosby expressed his preference for choosing Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in such high-stakes moments.

However, notably absent from his selection was the iconic LeBron James, a decision that swiftly caught the attention and amusement of NBA fans.

“I was a die-hard D-Wade fan, and once LeBron went to Miami, that's when my beef started with LeBron. Cuz I couldn't root for D-Wade the same cuz they would call me a f*****g bandwagon. So, I'm like f***, I didn't know what to do... D-Wade was like my savior. Then LeBron f***** that all up so,” Crosby said during the podcast.

For Crosby, who originally rooted for the Detroit Pistons before shifting his allegiance to the Miami Heat during their successful era, LeBron James' arrival posed a dilemma. The love and admiration he held for Dwyane Wade clashed with the reality of having to support both Wade and James on the same team.

Advertisement

This internal conflict led to Crosby's lighthearted 'beef' with James, a sentiment born out of the genuine passion and loyalty fans often feel towards their favorite athletes.

While it may have started from a place of choosing sides between two basketball icons, the underlying humor and authenticity in Crosby's story resonate with fans who have navigated similar dilemmas in their own sports fandom journeys.

As LeBron James prepares for his 22nd NBA season and continues to bring absolute mastery to the court, some on and off beef is silently expected.

Beyond the jesting disagreement, Crosby has further added a touch of personal flair to his athletic journey by showcasing his admiration for basketball legends on a more permanent canvas. Noteworthy is his commitment to honoring sports legends Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, and Kobe Bryant by having their likenesses inked onto his body, symbolizing his aspiration to embody greatness in his own sporting endeavors.

Advertisement

Also Read: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic to Work in Olympics Documentary; DETAILS Inside