LeBron James Finally Reveals Opinion on Son Bronny’s NBA Summer League Performance

Bronny James recently got his first professional win with his Los Angeles Lakers squad on Wednesday, July 17. During the Summer League, the rookie player sank a 17-foot pull-up jumper while also finishing the game with 12 points.

Now, just days after his stunning performance, his father, LeBron James went on to share his views on his son’s excellent form. Let’s check out what the 39-year-old has to say!

LeBron James finally shares his views on Bronny James’ NBA Summer League performance

James is currently in Paris to participate in the Olympics. However, he took some time out to discuss his son's performance at Summer League in Las Vegas. He went on to praise his son, highlighting that the family is proud of Bronny James. Additionally, he also mentioned how the 19-year-old player remains focused on his work.

The four-time NBA Champion said, as quoted by LA Sports Hub, “As a family, obviously we’re just proud of the fact that he’s even at this point...I mean, he’s 19 years old, so he has so much room to grow. He has so much more to learn, but the best thing, he just keeps his head down and just stays focused.”

Bronny was recently picked by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2nd round, 55th overall pick. He did a fabulous job during the recent Lakers' game against the Atlanta Hawks, which saw the Lakers win by 87-86.

It should be noted that Bronny has previously received scrutiny from sports enthusiasts online. Nonetheless, James has always supported him, since he too had faced criticism from a very young age. Besides, recently, Shaquille O'Neal also shared his two cents on this matter and advised the player to remain focused on his work.

Shaquille O'Neal supports LeBron James’ son Bronny

Being the child of an NBA star isn't easy, as fans often judge and pressure them to perform exceptionally well. However, Shaquille O’Neal recently stepped in to support and advise the young athlete.

In a conversation with ESPN, the former basketball player went on to reveal that Bronny is his nephew and that he is extremely happy for him.

Moreover, O’Neal asked Bronny not to fall for all the negativity and instead avoid all the noise surrounding him. Lastly, he advised the Lakers' rookie to work hard and stay focused as well.

Bronny James will next take on the Summer League matchup against the Chicago Bulls on July 21st, 2024.

